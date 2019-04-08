Ex-Valve Employee Says Epic Games is Saving PC Gaming

A lot of discussions in the gaming community lately have revolved around Epic Games and the exclusives that have been and will be landing on their digital store. Most recently, it was revealed that the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for six months, which caused an uproar among fans due to their belief that Epic’s store is spyware. That said, a former Valve employee has touched on the situation. According to them, despite being around for nearly 16 years, “Steam was killing PC gaming,” but Epic Games is saving it.

Recently, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney commented on the allegations that their store is spyware, stating that this simply isn’t true. This, of course, sparked a debate, which led to former Valve employee Richard Geldreich jumping in on the conversation. According to him, “Steam was killing PC gaming. It was a 30% tax on an entire industry. It was unsustainable.”

He went on to say that we “have no idea how profitable Steam was for Valve. It was a virtual printing press. It distorted the entire company. Epic is fixing this for all gamers.”

Naturally, some people are discrediting Geldreich and simply writing him off as a disgruntled employee. While this could very well be true, there’s no denying that big changes are likely inbound for PC gaming as whole. With the battle between Steam and the Epic Games Store raging on, Microsoft doing everything they can to focus on the platform in regards to gaming, and more, it’s only a matter of time before something big happens.

What do you think about all of this? Is Epic Games saving PC gaming by snatching up all of the exclusives? Will Steam respond by giving developers a bigger cut? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

