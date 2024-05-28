F-Zero GX Remaster Rumored to Come to Nintendo Switch

F-Zero GX, the GameCube installment in Nintendo's popular racing franchise, is rumored to be getting a new remaster on Nintendo Switch. For the most part, F-Zero is a series that Nintendo has opted not to touch for the better part of the last two decades. Outside of F-Zero GX launching in 2003, the only other entries that the franchise has since seen are F-Zero GP Legend on Game Boy Advance and 2023's F-Zero 99. Fortunately, for those who have been hoping for a revival of some sort for the property, it sounds as though Nintendo could soon be testing the waters with a new re-release.

According to an insider named Zippo, who has shared accurate Nintendo info in the past, a "fully remastered" version of F-Zero GX is in the works for Switch. It's claimed that this new edition of the game will be called F-Zero GX Recharged and will run at 60fps with 1080p resolution. Beyond this, it's said that Nintendo has already finished its development on the project and is merely sitting on it to decide when it will eventually be released.

If this rumor is indeed credible, there's a good chance that Nintendo could confirm as much this coming month during its next Direct. Zippo has stated that they don't know if this announcement will be made during this Direct, though, so there's no such guarantee that this will come to pass. Still, the back half of 2024 is looking quite barren for Nintendo at the moment as the Japanese gaming publisher continues to bridge the gap until the launch of the Switch 2. As such, if it does have a remaster of F-Zero GX in the chamber and ready to release, it would make a lot of sense for it to launch this year.

How would you feel about F-Zero making a comeback with this remaster of F-Zero GX? And would you like to see this remaster launch, or would you prefer a wholly new entry in the series instead? Let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.