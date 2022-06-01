F1 22 Releases New Features Trailer

With just over a month to go until the release of F1 22, Electronic Arts and Codemasters have dropped an all-new features trailer. There are a lot of exciting things shown off in the video, including customization options, split-screen multiplayer, and a whole lot more. In the video, we also get to see things like pit stop errors, which should add an interesting bit of realism. Of course, the cars themselves will be one of the biggest draws, and players will likely be excited to see some of the new additions that weren’t in last year’s game!

The new features trailer can be found embedded below.

So far, F1 22 is definitely looking like an exciting upgrade! Reception to the trailer seems mostly positive, with a lot of players expressing interest in the F1 Life feature, which Codemasters refers to as a “social hub.” In a press release, Lee Mather, senior creative director at the developer, talked up F1 Life, and other improvements on previous F1 games.

“F1 22 allows players to live their Formula 1 fantasies both on and off the track,” said Mather. “Players are excited to enter the new era of Formula 1 with the introduction of new cars, regulations, and more control of race day moments. F1 22 enables players to be more social with their friends away from the circuit. The personalised space within F1 Life allows players to show off their collection of must-have cars and accessories and be the envy of friends and rivals.”

One of the most interesting new features in this year’s game is the adaptive AI, which should make the experience easier or more challenging depending on the player’s skill level. The game’s PC version will also support VR capability, though it seems the option will not be available to players on PlayStation platforms. Fans will be able to check out all of these features and more when F1 22 releases July 1st on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you a fan of the F1 racing series? Are you looking forward to thisyear’s game? Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!