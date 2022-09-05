Xbox Boss Explains Lack of New Fable Info

One of the main bosses at Xbox has explained why new information on the publisher's upcoming Fable reboot has been so quiet. Back in 2020, Playground Games revealed that it would be bringing back the classic Xbox RPG franchise with a new installment on Xbox Series X and PC. Since that time, no new trailers, footage, or accompanying details about Fable have arrived, which has led many fans to wonder when the game might appear again. Based on new info that has now come about, though, it sounds like Playground Games is merely waiting for the right opportunity to show the title once again.

In a new discussion at PAX West 2022, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty expressed that he's eager to reveal more about Fable. However, simply because those at Xbox want to share more about the game with fans doesn't mean that Playground itself ready to unveil what it has been working on. As such, Booty made clear that Fable won't be highlighted again until the studio feels like it has something big to show off.

"Part of my job is giving air cover to the team," Booty said. "They don't want to show stuff early before it's ready to go, but if there's one game where that's kind of flipped around, where every time I see something I say, 'We should show this,' it's Fable. Because there's a lot of cool stuff." Booty went on to add, "[Playground] has made it very clear that I am not going to be able to show anything until it's ready."

Currently, Xbox hasn't given Fable a release window of any sort, which makes it a bit hard to know when the game might emerge once again. Given how it has now been two years since its initial reveal, though, it seems likely that we could start to learn more about the game at some point in the coming months. If that does end up happening, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

[H/T IGN]