Xbox may be teasing Fable news. Xbox is one of the biggest companies in all of gaming, but there has been a noted decline in the company's first party offerings since the Xbox One. The company has become better known for its services like Xbox Game Pass and its deep pockets, but the actual games have resulted in a mixed reception for the company. There are fantastic franchises like Halo, Forza, and Gears, but some other exclusives have failed to make as much of an impact. On top of that, there are a lot of announced Xbox exclusives that have totally faded away without so much of a peep since their initial announcements.

In summer 2020, when the Xbox Series X was getting properly revealed to the masses, Xbox confirmed that a new Fable game simply titled... Fable was in the works. It appeared to be a reboot of the beloved RPG franchise that made waves on the original Xbox and Xbox 360. It unfortunately didn't get any new entries during the Xbox One era as developer Lionhead Studios was shuttered in 2016. Playground Games, the team best known for Forza Horizon, has been hard at work on a new Fable game for a while and we have yet to see or hear anything about it. However, a new teaser for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th may suggest that silence is about to come to an end. The video is someone walking through their house, following a trail of dust, but Fable music is playing in the background. It could be nothing, but there are a lot of other pieces of music to choose from both generic and from the library of Xbox games.

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY — Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

Either way, it's been three years since we last heard about this game. It seems likely Fable will probably make an appearance at this showcase. Only time will tell how good it looks, but hopefully, this drought of news for this game and others that were announced with CG trailers is about to come to an end.

