Fable Release Date Reportedly Coming Late in 2025

A new report has shared when Xbox's upcoming reboot of Fable will be arriving in 2025. This past week, Xbox and Playground Games finally confirmed that Fable would be launching at some point this coming year. While this news excited many Xbox fans at the time, it also opened up further questions about when exactly the long-awaited RPG would release in 2025. Now, one reputable source has shared what they have hear behind the scenes about its launch.

According to the publication The Verge, Fable is currently set to release at some point in Q4 of 2025. If true, this means that the game is still well over a year away from its launch which would be at some point between October and December. It also seems to indicate that if Fable has any development struggles over the course of the next year, the game could be in danger of slipping back into 2026.

Even if Fable does happen to launch in this Q4 window of 2025, though, Xbox fans shouldn't be left without anything to play in the next year. Currently, Xbox has other first-party releases such as South of Midnight and DOOM: The Dark Ages lined up to launch in 2025. This is also in addition to titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Age of Mythology: Retold releasing before the end of 2024. And if that already wasn't enough, other games that include Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, and Perfect Dark have been shown off recently and remain in the works.

As for Fable itself, though, Xbox and Playground Games have yet to provide much detail on what this new installment in the series will have in store. Outside of two new trailers that have been shown off over the past year, further information on the various systems, mechanics, and story of Fable haven't been highlighted whatsoever. If the game truly does end up making its 2025 release on Xbox Series X/S and PC, though, we'll surely begin to hear more about what it will have in store in the months ahead.