Meta Quest Network Down (Along With Instagram & Facebook)

Meta appears to be experiencing a widespread outage throughout its various services and platforms with Instagram and Facebook in particular impacted by the problems. Like most outages that affect Meta and other social media platforms, the problems are happening on a case-by-case basis with some able to access their social accounts without issue, but many more have taken to other platforms (like Twitter/X) to find that other people are having the exact same issue. Meta hasn’t yet commented on how long it’ll take to fully resolve these problems, but they typically don’t last for more than an hour or so at most before things are up and running again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outages were first spotted by Instagram and Facebook users trying to use the platforms only to find that they were stuck in constant refresh cycles or couldn’t share whatever anecdotes or other content they were trying to post. Posts like the one below which was shared on Twitter/X showed that no, it’s not just you that’s having issues with Facebook and Instagram right now.

Everybody running to twitter to see if instagram is down for everyone else: #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/ilUxoZLhST — Luciano Lucas (@tharealluciano) December 11, 2024

Downdetector, the site that tracks these kinds of issues as reported by users to determine whether or not other are having problems with any given site, shows a huge spike in reports about both Facebook and Instagram right now. Both social media platforms respectively have shared updates on occasion in the past to indicate that they’re back up and running, so we’ll perhaps see an update of that sort once these problems are resolved.