7 Hardest PS2 Bosses That Caused Broken Controllers

The PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. With so many units sold, it’s no wonder that developers flocked to the system, releasing thousands of games. Given that massive catalog, it’s fair to say that a few games pushed the boundaries of difficulty with their bosses. We hadn’t quite entered the Dark Souls era, where tough boss encounters were given near-universal praise, but giving players a challenge was still a selling point for some gamers. The boss fights listed below are among the toughest you can find on the system, though several others could make a case for inclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the seven toughest boss fights on the PlayStation 2.

7) Ares – God of War

Before Kratos came along, Ares was the titular God of War, so you can’t be too surprised he wasn’t giving up his throne without a massive fight. His moveset has enough short- and long-range attacks that you can’t really find a safe spot, and will need to use Kratos’ parrying skills more than you ever have before. That can be tough if you haven’t been practicing.

Then, you’ll need to defend your family from several enemies you’ve faced throughout the game. Finally, you get locked into a sword fight with Ares, except now he’s even faster and deals more damage. It’s a real test of the skills you’ve built up, and a great final boss.

6) The End – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The End is actually surprisingly easy once you know exactly what to do. You can take him out much earlier than this final battle with a well-placed sniper shot, or simply walk away from MGS3 for a week and let him die of old age.

Your first time through will likely be a different story. He’s spry for an old guy, making this tense sniper duel a test of your patience, tracking skills, and shooting abilities. This test of endurance is one of Metal Gear Solid‘s toughest tests, at least until you learn its tricks.

5) Demon Queen – Maximo: Ghosts to Glory

The good thing about the Demon Queen in Maximo is that you’ll probably never fight her. The rest of the game is so difficult that you’ll probably toss it aside before ever seeing the final boss. That said, if you do get to this point, don’t expect a fair fight.

See, the Demon Queen’s main mechanic is that you have to fight her in a pitch-black room. Every once in a while, you’ll get a glimpse of her thanks to a lightning strike, but it’s tracking her is nearly impossible. And since she rarely gives her location away with noise, you’ll spend most of the fight literally trying to see in the dark. It is beyond frustrating, but it is really the only way a game like Maximo could end.

4) Hiruko – Shinobi

Shinobi is one of the hardest games on the PS2, so it’s not too surprising to see one of its many boss fights hit this list. While there are a few options from Shinobi, the final boss, Hiruko, takes the cake.

Hiruko has a wild moveset. He can teleport around the arena and constantly fires projectiles from range. Even if you do get near him, he’ll quickly launch a magical attack and port away from danger. Thankfully, the rest of the game teaches you all about the tools at your disposal. It’s still a challenge, but you do have a chance.

3) Piggsy – Manhunt

Manhunt is another game that generally shows up on the PS2’s most difficult games. The stealth gameplay is incredibly punishing because you don’t have many ways to get out of danger if you mess up. And that’s what makes Piggsy such a tough fight.

You don’t have any real opportunity to set up a nice stealth kill of Piggsy because he is constantly chasing after you. He also has a chainsaw, which might be the most devastating weapon of the era. It’s completely different from most of the rest of the game, making it a strange, but effective way to end James Ear Cash’s tale.

2) Vergil – Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening

Vergil is Dante’s brother, which means there’s some extra juice to this fight. There’s always something special about a sibling battle, and Vergil is more than Dante’s equal. My man is faster than you, can teleport around the fight arena, and is ruthless with his Devil Trigger move.

You will constantly be on the run during this fight, but if you keep your wits about you, you’ll have a few opportunities to hit back with your own Devil Trigger to turn the tide of battle. You can pull out a victory, but DMC3 won’t make it easy on you.

1) Sephiroth – Kingdom Hearts 2

Any time you come up against Sephiroth, no matter the series, it’s going to be a battle for the ages. The first time Sora and crew go up against him in the original Japanese version of Kingdom Hearts is bad enough, but the second encounter in KH2 is where things get serious.

If you want to have a chance, you’ll want to make sure Sora and his team are as kitted out as possible. The optional battle against Sephiroth is a bruiser, so you’ll need to be well-prepared if you want to stand a chance. Once you get in there, be sure to stay away from his attacks as he hits like a truck. Plus, the more damage you deal, the stronger he becomes. It’s worth it for the special keyblade you unlock, but most players won’t bother getting that far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!