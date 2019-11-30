Fairy Tail Game Gets a Release Date

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced today that the latter’s Fairy Tail game will release worldwide on March 19, 2020 via the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To accompany the special announcement, the pair also released a brand new trailer of the game, which reveals five new characters joining its roster. The trailer can be peeped at the top of the article.

“Gust Studios announces five new playable characters joining the fray – ‘Sky God Slayer’ Sherria Blendy from Lamia Scale, the ‘Strongest Fencer’ Kagura Mikazuchi from Mermaid Heel, the ‘Handsome’ Blue Pegasus mage Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki, and the ‘White Dragon’ Sting Eucliffe and ‘Shadow Dragon’ Rogue Cheney from Sabertooth,” reads an official description that accompanies the new trailer. “With more than 12 playable characters available, players will able to form a dream team with Fairy Tail members and their rivals and set off on an adventure like never before.”

Bandai Namco also revealed that anyone who pre-orders the game will get a special costume for Erza. Meanwhile, the fancy Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs more than the standard edition of the game, comes packing an exclusive Ryza costume for Lucy that comes from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, the “Great Magic Games Team Costumes” set, and a bonus Lacrima set. It’s a bit unclear how much this version of the game will cost, but presumably it will be $10 to $20 more than the standard edition.

Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of an Xbox One port, a Google Stadia port, or any other port. That’s not to say the game won’t come to additional platforms after launch, but for now it looks like if you want to pick it up in March you will need to cop it on PS4, PC, or Nintendo Switch.

That said, March is usually a very packed month for game releases, so I’m not sure why Bandai Namco has opted to release the game then unless it’s only targeting Fairy Tail fans, who will presumably pick it up no matter what as long as it’s competent.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this one up in March?