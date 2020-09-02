Fall Guys Adding Crazy New Feature Called "Big Yeetus"

✖

The Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed a new gameplay feature coming to the PS4 and PC game in a future update called the "Big Yeetus." Season 2 is right around the corner and poised to add new levels and costumes to the game, however, that's now all Mediatonic has in the pipeline right now. Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed it's working on a feature the team has been calling the "Big Yeetus." And yes, the Big Yeetus is as awesome as it sounds.

According to the game's Twitter account, Big Yeetus will randomly appear in the middle of levels in order "to shake things up." In other words, it's a chaotic natural that adds random modifiers to the level. For example, all of sudden, massive watermelons may start flooding out from the finish line as you ascend towards it. Another example provided is making the spinning hammers faster and stronger, which in turn means they are capable of sending you flying.

Below, you can check out a brief gameplay snippet of this new feature:

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all We're working on a little something that we have been calling... B I G Y E E T U S Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral Big Yeetus is not your friend Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

As you would expect, many thought Big Yeetus was just a joke, but the game's Twitter account has confirmed it's indeed real and already in the works.

A lot of people are doubting that BIG YEETUS is actually real, so here is the receipt Can we get BIG YEETUS trending on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/AfGbP6UYYS — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

Unfortunately, there's no word on when the feature will be added to the game, but you'd assume will arrive in time, or at least around, the start of Season 2 next month.

Fall Guys is available for PS4 and PC, and for now, there's been no concrete word of the game coming to mobile devices, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or next-gen consoles. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official pitch of the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.