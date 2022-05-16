Fall Guys Is Going Free-to-Play, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

✖

Fall Guys is officially going free-to-play in the coming month alongside new releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. Developer Mediatonic promised just a few short days ago that it would have some massive news associated with Fall Guys to share to kick-off this week. And while it seemed likely that a launch date for new platforms would finally be coming about, this shift to a free-to-play model is perhaps the most shocking news.

As of next month on June 21st, Fall Guys will become free to download and play for players across all platforms. In addition, this same date will also mark the title's arrival on Xbox, Switch, and Epic Games Store platforms. Mediatonic confirmed early in 2021 that it was planning to bring Fall Guys to new consoles in 2022, but news on this front has been quiet for quite some time. Finally, though, Xbox and Switch owners have a hard date to circle on the calendar when it comes to now being able to play Fall Guys.

Likely the best part of this announcement though is that Fall Guys will support both cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. This means that not only will you be able to play with your friends who might have Fall Guys for another platform, but you'll also be able to transfer your own progress between systems. So if you primarily play Fall Guys on Xbox but then decide you want to take the game on the go with your Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to retain access to all of your crowns, skins, and other items.

Lastly, Mediatonic has also confirmed that players who have already purchased Fall Guys prior to this free-to-play shift will be able to earn a "Legacy Pack" in the coming month. This bundle will contain not only new skins but a Season Pass for the future. So in short, pretty much everyone should be pleased with today's new announcement.

How do you feel about this major news involving Fall Guys? Are you going to look to play the game for yourself now that it's coming to Xbox and Switch? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.