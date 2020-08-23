New Fall Guys Patch Notes Include Significant Changes and Fixes

A new set of patch notes for the seriously popular video game Fall Guys for PlayStation 4 and PC reveal some serious changes and fixes for the title. The patch has not yet been released, but according to the developers, it is set to potentially drop at some point in the next week and will see big shifts to levels like Jump Showdown, Slime Climb, and all of the Team modes.

More specifically, the biggest change here is likely to be the fact that Teams will no longer have unequal sides. The patch tweaks the game's algorithms so that it will only select a Team round when the teams can actually be even, which apparently was not always the case. Maybe Yellow Team will finally have a chance after this patch actually releases.

We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week! I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for! Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested! 😙👌 pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

Here are the full upcoming patch notes, which as noted is expected to drop soon:

Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only is the team sizes can be equal

Party members are now sorted first in Spectator mode

[PS4 Only] Added Controller options, including invert X/Y axis and sensitivity settings

Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles

Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit

Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning

Improved in-game Store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections

Addressed the top 5 most frequent crashes

Visual fixes to some of the outfits

[PS4 Only] Improved UI performance on non-Pro PS4 models

Added option to change the Jump button binding for Japan

Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

Removed move speed nerf from Yello Team (Don't post this one)

It's worth noting that the, uh, last one there seems like a joke.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and it even recently received a new level. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you looking forward to the new patch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

