Fall Guys Confirms Much-Needed Feature Is Coming

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has confirmed a much-needed feature is coming, presumably sometime during Season 2 or maybe Season 3. Last month, the battle royale game took the Internet by storm. Going into its release, there wasn't a huge amount of hype for the game, and the little that was buzzing was generated via the game's beta right before release. But that before launch. Now, it's one of the biggest games in the world.

That said, not only did this success catch everyone off guard -- including the developers -- but it's important to remember the game was made by a fairly small team. This wasn't a big blockbuster release made by a huge studio accustomed to making AAA games pack full of content and features. Not only does Mediatonic need to now bulk up in order to properly meet demands for the game, but when Fall Guys launched last month, it did so missing some features you see in many other online games.

For example, there are no private lobbies. That said, this feature is in the pipeline, though it sounds like it's not on the high priority list, partially because Mediatonic needs to figure out how it will work.

“It’s still early days, but it’s something we hear a desire,” said designer on the game Joe Walsh while speaking to The Loadout about private lobbies. “Fall Guys is ultimately a TV show, and people want to be the director, they want to run their own show. We totally hear the demand for that, but it’ll take us a little while to figure out what that looks like exactly. But it’s on our list of things to do.”

Adding to this, Community manager Oliver Hindle revealed that the team didn't expect to have to implement features like this because it didn't expect there would be demand for them.

“It’s not something we really expected to happen,” said Hindle. “We used to make a lot of jokes on Twitter about Fall Guys becoming an esport, but it was more sarcasm. But yeah, it’s really cool to see this sort of thing emerging.”

Unfortunately, for now, it's unclear when this feature will be added, but it's something that sounds like will happen sooner rather than later, if not purely out of necessity.

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to other platforms.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.