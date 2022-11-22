Fall Guys Season 3 Update Adds SpongeBob and Skyrim, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Fall Guys season is underway with Season 3 live now alongside some unique crossovers with big names like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The season is underwater themed which explains why SpongeBob is part of this season's crossover, and Skyrim is presumably just here because who wouldn't want a Skyrim crossover? Patch notes for the update were released, too, to detail everything that's new this season in terms of new rounds to play and other changes.

The Skyrim and SpongeBob crossovers are no doubt some of the more attractive offerings this season, so naturally, you'll have to pay to get them. The Skyrim reward of a Dovahkiin outfit (called "Dovah-bean" here) is unlocked first at tiers 15 and 16 within the game's paid battle pass. Various SpongeBob rewards are tucked away throughout the battle passes in both the free and premium tiers, especially at the end, and SpongeBob's outfit is the grand prize at tiers 99 and 100.

Cosmetics aside, here's everything else that's new in Fall Guys Season 3: Sunken Secrets:

New Rounds and Obstacles

Blastlantis: Blastlantis is built from the wrecked ruins of an old obstacle course. Beans will need their sea legs under them to stay afloat the tilting pathways while being pelted with Blast Balls.

Hoop Chute: Skifall successor Hoop Chute requires the ultimate belly flop to win! It's a long flume ride where you Dive Slide down the slick path, weaving through hoops to pile up points. Golden hoops are worth triple!

Puzzle Path: Find yourself drawn to mazes? Puzzle Path has four labyrinths for you to navigate, one after the other. Follow the lines, avoid the other Beans, and make it over the finish line. But stay alert! The route isn't ever the same!

Kraken Slam: Rickety rafts are all that keep you from the depths of the ocean in Kraken Slam. Tentacles rise from the depths to smash at you, while fellow contestants stomping across the rafts will cause holes to form underfoot, and allow more tentacles to rise. Avoid a calamari calamity to take the Crown.

Speed Slider: Get back on your belly in Speed Slider. Dive Slide down the Round, avoiding obstacles, and hoping to be the Bean with the speediest tummy.

New Additions

New Dive Slide Mechanic

Time Attack Shows have arrived!

Celebrations can now be previewed on all screens

Some costumes now have a "Random Style" setting. These costumes have a chance to alternate style when starting a Show when you wear a matching upper and lower.

When you win, we will no longer display the "Round Over" banner – just "WINNER!"

There can now be 3-Team elimination finals in Squads

Labels will now indicate whether you are eliminated, qualified, or waiting for the Round to end whilst in Spectator Mode

Challenges now refresh on Tuesdays

You can now see how many people are spectating you! (And you can enable/disable this in your settings)

Fixes and Improvements