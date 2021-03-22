Fall Guys Season 4 Adds Squads Mode, Crown Shards, and More

✖

Fall Guys Season 4 is officially here! The latest and greatest season of content has arrived in the popular video game from developer Mediatonic, and that includes new rounds, new features, and even an all-new currency. That's in addition to the usual bevy of bug fixes and costumes and the like. Of all of the additions, there are essentially two major changes: the addition of Squads Mode and Crown Shards.

Squads Mode is exactly what it sounds like. A group of four players can load into initial rounds together, and if anyone that's part of the squad gets a win at the end, everyone that's part of the squad earns a Crown. There are even a couple of round types specifically for squads. Crown Shards, on the other hand, is essentially a way to still earn Crowns by completing challenges and playing as a squad, and 60 Crown Shards can be transformed into a single Crown.

New Currency: Crown Shards. Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen. — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 Season 4 starting today! 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) March 22, 2021

You can check out the new Season 4 rounds and their official descriptions, taken straight from Mediatonic's patch notes, below:

Skyline Stumble - Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers!

- Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers! Hoverboard Heroes - Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination!

- Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination! Basketfall - Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs...and triple hoops!

- Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs...and triple hoops! Short Circuit - A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem!

- A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem! Power Trip - Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination!

- Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination! Big Shots - Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know.

- Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know. Roll On - It’s Roll Out...but a race!? In this classic themed Round, 60 players dash to the finish line over a series of rambunctious rotating drums. Don’t fall off!

As noted above, Fall Guys Season 4 is now available and Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

