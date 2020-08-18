Fall Guys Twitter Account Wages War Against TimTheTatMan
The official Fall Guys Twitter account has been having a lot of fun at the expense of TimTheTatMan over the last few days. The streamer has yet to earn a crown in the PS4/Steam game and developer Mediatonic has not let him live down his many losses. While earning crowns in the game can be a bit difficult, streamers tend to be the best of the best, so there is a bit of pride involved. It seems all but inevitable that TimTheTatMan will eventually get a win, but until that day comes, it seems the account will continue to pester the streamer.
Fall Guys fired first shots.
@timthetatman been told to swing by and ask you how many crowns you have?— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 15, 2020
Tim wants to take it to the gulag.
ok dude meet me in the gulag I’m tired of this— timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 15, 2020
Brutal.
@timthetatman lol— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 15, 2020
This gained the attention of NICKMERCS...
SHEEEEEESH
I LOVE THESE GUYS!— nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 16, 2020
...who decided to get in on the fun himself!
lol embarrassing— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020
Now Tim wants his own Fall Guy skin!
I demand my own fall guy in the game for all this slander— timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 16, 2020
That's actually a nice offer.
@timthetatman Hey Tim, it's me again. I've been chatting with the developers.
We thought maybe we could film ourselves winning, and then you could just stream our video while you pretend to play?
Save yourself from becoming a meme?— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020
Make it stop. Please.
don’t talk to me @FallGuysGame— timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 17, 2020
Fortunately, Tim seems to be a good sport about the whole thing.
August 18, 2020
