Fall Guys Twitter Account Wages War Against TimTheTatMan

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has been having a lot of fun at the expense of TimTheTatMan over the last few days. The streamer has yet to earn a crown in the PS4/Steam game and developer Mediatonic has not let him live down his many losses. While earning crowns in the game can be a bit difficult, streamers tend to be the best of the best, so there is a bit of pride involved. It seems all but inevitable that TimTheTatMan will eventually get a win, but until that day comes, it seems the account will continue to pester the streamer.

Have you had more luck with Fall Guys? Are you rooting for a win from TimTheTatMan? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how the Fall Guys Twitter account is dunking on TimTheTatMan!