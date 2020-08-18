Fall Guys Twitter Account Wages War Against TimTheTatMan

By Marc Deschamps

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has been having a lot of fun at the expense of TimTheTatMan over the last few days. The streamer has yet to earn a crown in the PS4/Steam game and developer Mediatonic has not let him live down his many losses. While earning crowns in the game can be a bit difficult, streamers tend to be the best of the best, so there is a bit of pride involved. It seems all but inevitable that TimTheTatMan will eventually get a win, but until that day comes, it seems the account will continue to pester the streamer.

Have you had more luck with Fall Guys? Are you rooting for a win from TimTheTatMan? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how the Fall Guys Twitter account is dunking on TimTheTatMan!

Fall Guys fired first shots.

prevnext

Tim wants to take it to the gulag.

prevnext

Brutal.

prevnext

This gained the attention of NICKMERCS...

prevnext

...who decided to get in on the fun himself!

prevnext

Now Tim wants his own Fall Guy skin!

prevnext

That's actually a nice offer.

prevnext

Make it stop. Please.

prevnext

Fortunately, Tim seems to be a good sport about the whole thing.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of