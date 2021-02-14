Fall Guys Adds Red Panda Skin for Valentine's Day

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is celebrating Valentine's Day with a very special offer for players in the form of a brand-new Red Panda costume. Best of all? Players can pick up the Red Panda skin for Kudos rather than Crowns, which makes it significantly easier for most folks to grab. The Red Panda costume is available now for Kudos in the Fall Guys in-game store through February 16th.

More specifically, players can grab the top and bottom portions of the Red Panda costume for 1,000 Kudos each. If you are somehow not aware, Kudos are given out far more frequently for different activities in the popular video game, and even if you haven't won a single Crown yet, there is a good chance you have plenty of Kudos to spend.

💖 Happy Valentines Day!!! 💖 💖 Treat yourself to a Red Panda to celebrate 💖

1000 x Kudos Top

1000 x Kudos Bottom pic.twitter.com/mE4RS8LOnY — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 14, 2021

Let me tell you about @TinoTheDunce... Every day, for the last 165 days, they have tweeted at us asking for us to add Red Pandas to Fall Guys This one's for them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IsNKRLotPd — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 14, 2021

Fall Guys Season 3.5 recently launched, adding new variations and more to the popular video game. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it has been gauging demand.

What do you think about the Red Panda costume? Have you been enjoying Fall Guys Season 3.5 so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!