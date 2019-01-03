‘Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland’ Mod Is Back In Development Following Cancellation

We’ve talked about Capital Wasteland before in the past, and how could we not? The project of bringing Fallout 3 to life once more using Fallout 4’s creation engine is an incredible feat that continued to make amazing progress. The team over at Road to Liberty has done a phenomenal job at giving interested players updates on the project’s progress, though it was promptly cancelled back in March of 2018 due to legal reasons with Bethesda. The good news? It’s back!

Bethesda is known for being pretty laid back when it comes to modders, with even VP Pete Hines backing up the Fallout: New California project when it was faced legal concerns over the tabletop game being released under the same name. That being said, these mod leaders do have certain guidelines that they need to stay within and that was the critical misstep for the Capital Wasteland crew. Luckily, they updated their website with a very positive message to ring in the new year:

“We hope you had a great Christmas and New Year and we are happy to welcome you back to the Capital Wasteland. Back in March of last year we communicated with Bethesda regarding our planned method to implement the voice acting and other audio from Fallout 3 into the Capital Wasteland. As you might already be aware, we were informed that our planned approach would raise some serious red flags and so after a few discussions amongst our team we decided it would be best to put the project on hold,” read their open letter to fans.

“For myself after working for hundreds of hours on this project and then having to stop really made me depressed. Something I had an extreme passion for was suddenly not there anymore. So after taking a few months break, I slowly picked up the pieces and continued my work on the Capital Wasteland.

“This didn’t go unnoticed by members from our team and currently we have a handful of people (myself included) continuing work on recreating the Capital Wasteland. However we are taking things a bit differently this time. With the help of our voice acting lead Unoctium we are working towards re-voicing the lines from Fallout 3.“

We’re excited to see this team back in action and can’t wait to see how their progress continues to flourish!

