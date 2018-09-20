This ‘Fallout 4’ Hancock Cosplay Is Ghoulishly Stunning

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It’s intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersive themselves in their favourite games. That’s just what this one cosplayer did with Fallout 4’s Hancock but … plot twist! It’s actually a female cosplayer, which makes it even better the level of detail they went through – we had no idea!

Though Hancock may be male in-game, anything is possible in the world of cosplay! In this instance, Hancock is portrayed by female cosplayer Emma Campbell from PCND/fx1 Studio over on Facebook. It’s so perfect, it hurts, and you can almost smell the cigarette smoke drifting up from his (her*) coat tails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that never played the most recent game in the Fallout franchise, here’s what you need to know about good ‘ol John Hancock! A ghoul with a past, the official game’s Wiki describes him as, “a ghoul who resides in the settlement of Goodneighbor, serving as its unofficial mayor. Born John McDonough, Hancock is the estranged brother of Diamond City’s mayor, Mayor McDonough; the then non-ghoul John cut ties with his brother after the mayor banished all ghouls from Diamond City, resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent ghouls as the city turned on them. John tried to help as many ghouls as he could relocate to the town of Goodneighbor, attempting to save as many lives as possible, but many couldn’t adjust to Goodneighbor. Their deaths would continue to torment him into the present day. John relocated to Goodneighbor, viewing it as a place for those who didn’t fit in anywhere else. He is exceptionally punitive toward his enemies or those that break Goodneighbor law, but can be a good friend and valuable ally to those who treat him with respect, punish the guilty and protect the innocent.

He became a ghoul sometime after 2282, following the use of an experimental radioactive drug. In spite of his ghoulification, John Hancock considers the high “so worth it,” as well as noting the near immortality he obtained as a benefit. Before John Hancock became mayor, the town was run by a ruthless mob boss named Vic. After witnessing the death of a fellow drifter by Vic’s henchmen, John got high and passed out. When he came to, he found the clothes of the real John Hancock and, inspired by their presence, he took it upon himself to raise a militia and overthrew Vic from power. From then on, he became John Hancock, the mayor of Goodneighbor.”

As for right now, he’s the mayor of Goodneighbor and is actually a romance option for the human Sole Survivor. As the mayor, he’s well respected, protected, and generally looked up to by his community. He’s a great dude made even greater by this amazing cosplay!