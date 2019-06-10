Fallout 76 Is Adding a Battle Royale Mode

Many games have added a battle royale mode to latch onto the craze around the phenomenon, but the Fallout franchise is one of the least likely places that you’d expect to find the game mode. You’ll find it soon though in Fallout 76 now that Bethesda has announced the release of Nuclear Winter, a 52-player battle royale mode that involves a fiery storm that constantly closes in on the players. It’s coming as a free addition to Fallout 76 and will be available soon during a weeklong preview.

Bethesda revealed the Nuclear Winter mode for Fallout 76 during its E3 presentation. You can see a dev diary from Bethesda shown above that has the game’s developers talking about the mode along with actual gameplay. The premise of the mode is that the 52 players are fighting to become the Overseer of a Vault, and in true Fallout fashion, the best way to choose the new leader is an epic fight to the death.

The description of the new game mode from the dev diary offers more info on what players will find themselves thrown into.

“Nukes have set the world ablaze and the battle to claim your spot as Overseer of Vault 51 has begun – will you be the last one standing or be consumed by the ring of fire?” Bethesda said. “Rank up, unlock exclusive perks and build your C.A.M.P. to weather the storm in true Fallout fashion. Scavenge for weapons, supplies, and nukes to take on other players and creatures and earn unique cosmetic rewards.”

Fallout 76 is having a free trial week from June 10-17 to give players a sneak peek at this new game mode, so if you haven’t played the game before or want to give the new mode another shot, you can tune in then to do so. There’s also a new expansion coming to the game soon that Bethesda said will fundamentally change the game, so now might be the time to try Fallout 76 if you’ve been putting it off.

Nuclear Winter will be added to Fallout 76 at a later date as a free game mode.