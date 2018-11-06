‘Fallout 76’ 30 GB Patch Goes Live for Next B.E.T.A Period

We’re nearing the end of the road for the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A as Bethesda continues to make player-requested changes and tweaks to make the online game overall more enjoyable. With a 30 GB patch pushed live ahead of the next session’s start time, the latest update bring quite a few balance changes and overall stability to the game.
Here’s what’s new before the next wave of testing:
General
- Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received significant stability improvements.
- Performance: Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues.
Balance Changes
Many mid and high-level enemies have received additional balance adjustments. Some notable changes include:
- Scorched: Health and Damage Resistance have been increased for mid- and high-level Scorched.
- Super Mutants: Health and Damage Resistance have been slightly decreased for mid- and high-level Super Mutants.
- Melee Damage: Melee damage has been increased across many mid- and high-level enemies, particularly Mirelurks and Mirelurk Hunters.
C.A.M.P, Workshops, and Crafting
- Crafting: Material requirements to craft Throwing Knives and Tomahawks have been increased. Additionally, Throwing Knives and Tomahawks can no longer be sold to vendors.
Quests
- Event Quests: The time required to restart a previously completed Event Quest has been increased from 45 minutes to 1 hour and 12 minutes.
Bug Fixes
Art and graphics
- Enemies: Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to stop playing animations and instead enter a default “T-Pose”.
- Graphics: Fixed an issue that could cause artifacting to display on the character’s hands and weapons while inside the Whitespring and playing in first-person.
- Water: Water no longer flickers or flashes white in building interiors.
- Workshops: Powered objects placed at Workshops will now correctly play animations and sound effects.
Audio
- Voice Chat: Selecting “Play with Team” from the Main Menu no longer causes voice chat to stop functioning for non-leader teammates.
Camp, workshops, and crafting
- Workshops: Successfully defending a Workshop no longer awards more Aid items than intended.
Quests
- I Am Become Death: Launching a Nuke will now complete the “I Am Become Death” Quest for all teammates.
- Rewards: Completing the “First Contact” and “Thirst Thing’s First” quests no longer award more Aid items than intended.
User Interface
- Languages: Improvements have been made to better support text display across several languages, including: Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.
- Languages: Blueprints now accept names that utilize Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese characters.
- Languages: Running Fallout 76 with language options set to Traditional or Simplified Chinese no longer causes the game to launch in English.
- Login [PC]: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from logging into Fallout 76 on PC.
- Resolution [PC]: Adjusting Windows Display Scaling settings no longer causes the game to launch in lower or higher resolutions than expected.
- Map: Map markers no longer disappear when attempting to respawn after dying while overencumbered and possessing no Caps.
- Settings [PC]: The Lighting Quality setting can now correctly be changed to High.
- Social: Players will no longer encounter a “Failed to reconnect to team.” error message at the Main Menu screen.
- Social: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from seeing one another in the Social Menu after adding each other as friends.
- Trading: Attempting to trade with a player who is entering Power Armor no longer causes the game client to become unresponsive.
As far as the B.E.T.A dates, November 6th’s goes live at 1 PM until 3 PM ET, while November 8th’s will run from 2 PM until 8 PM ET. Don’t miss out, because these are the last two testing periods before the game fully launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th.