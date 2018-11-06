‘Fallout 76’ 30 GB Patch Goes Live for Next B.E.T.A Period

We’re nearing the end of the road for the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A as Bethesda continues to make player-requested changes and tweaks to make the online game overall more enjoyable. With a 30 GB patch pushed live ahead of the next session’s start time, the latest update bring quite a few balance changes and overall stability to the game.

Here’s what’s new before the next wave of testing:

General

Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received significant stability improvements.

The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received significant stability improvements. Performance: Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues.

Balance Changes

Many mid and high-level enemies have received additional balance adjustments. Some notable changes include:

Scorched: Health and Damage Resistance have been increased for mid- and high-level Scorched.

Health and Damage Resistance have been increased for mid- and high-level Scorched. Super Mutants: Health and Damage Resistance have been slightly decreased for mid- and high-level Super Mutants.

Health and Damage Resistance have been slightly decreased for mid- and high-level Super Mutants. Melee Damage: Melee damage has been increased across many mid- and high-level enemies, particularly Mirelurks and Mirelurk Hunters.

C.A.M.P, Workshops, and Crafting

Crafting: Material requirements to craft Throwing Knives and Tomahawks have been increased. Additionally, Throwing Knives and Tomahawks can no longer be sold to vendors.

Quests

Event Quests: The time required to restart a previously completed Event Quest has been increased from 45 minutes to 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Bug Fixes

Art and graphics

Enemies: Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to stop playing animations and instead enter a default “T-Pose”.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to stop playing animations and instead enter a default “T-Pose”. Graphics: Fixed an issue that could cause artifacting to display on the character’s hands and weapons while inside the Whitespring and playing in first-person.

Fixed an issue that could cause artifacting to display on the character’s hands and weapons while inside the Whitespring and playing in first-person. Water: Water no longer flickers or flashes white in building interiors.

Water no longer flickers or flashes white in building interiors. Workshops: Powered objects placed at Workshops will now correctly play animations and sound effects.

Audio

Voice Chat: Selecting “Play with Team” from the Main Menu no longer causes voice chat to stop functioning for non-leader teammates.

Camp, workshops, and crafting

Workshops: Successfully defending a Workshop no longer awards more Aid items than intended.

Quests

I Am Become Death: Launching a Nuke will now complete the “I Am Become Death” Quest for all teammates.

Launching a Nuke will now complete the “I Am Become Death” Quest for all teammates. Rewards: Completing the “First Contact” and “Thirst Thing’s First” quests no longer award more Aid items than intended.

User Interface

Languages: Improvements have been made to better support text display across several languages, including: Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Improvements have been made to better support text display across several languages, including: Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Languages: Blueprints now accept names that utilize Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese characters.

Blueprints now accept names that utilize Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese characters. Languages: Running Fallout 76 with language options set to Traditional or Simplified Chinese no longer causes the game to launch in English.

Running Fallout 76 with language options set to Traditional or Simplified Chinese no longer causes the game to launch in English. Login [PC]: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from logging into Fallout 76 on PC.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from logging into Fallout 76 on PC. Resolution [PC]: Adjusting Windows Display Scaling settings no longer causes the game to launch in lower or higher resolutions than expected.

Adjusting Windows Display Scaling settings no longer causes the game to launch in lower or higher resolutions than expected. Map: Map markers no longer disappear when attempting to respawn after dying while overencumbered and possessing no Caps.

Map markers no longer disappear when attempting to respawn after dying while overencumbered and possessing no Caps. Settings [PC]: The Lighting Quality setting can now correctly be changed to High.

The Lighting Quality setting can now correctly be changed to High. Social: Players will no longer encounter a “Failed to reconnect to team.” error message at the Main Menu screen.

Players will no longer encounter a “Failed to reconnect to team.” error message at the Main Menu screen. Social: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from seeing one another in the Social Menu after adding each other as friends.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from seeing one another in the Social Menu after adding each other as friends. Trading: Attempting to trade with a player who is entering Power Armor no longer causes the game client to become unresponsive.

As far as the B.E.T.A dates, November 6th’s goes live at 1 PM until 3 PM ET, while November 8th’s will run from 2 PM until 8 PM ET. Don’t miss out, because these are the last two testing periods before the game fully launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th.