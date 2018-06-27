Fallout 76’s Latest Video Takes a Closer Look At C.A.M.P.

When Bethesda hosted its E3 press conference a couple of weeks ago, it pleased its Fallout community by presenting more details on the forthcoming Fallout 76, including co-op based combat, being able to nuke your opponents and building the camp of your dreams (or, to some, nightmares.)

Now those videos are slowly making their way out on its official YouTube channel, with today's update providing more details on what to expect from C.A.M.P., or the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform.

"Use the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world. Watch our Intro to C.A.M.P. as featured in the Bethesda E3 Showcase," the company noted in its video description.

If you've already seen this footage then you've got a pretty good idea of what to expect here. If not, it'll explain how you can put together your ideal place to call home as well as somewhere to put your supplies and other goods when they're not in use.

You'll note the awesome 50's style animation and narration, but mainly you'll be in awe with its building system. You'll start by putting together a base and then putting other items in place, ranging from walls to weapons to other goods that will make your shelter feel more like a place to call home.

Some examples are also presented with a number of elaborate setups including walls adorned with neon signs saying "Friends Welcome" and even outdoor patios.

That said, the video does warn you about things that are "out of the ordinary," namely enemies. These include smaller robot opponents (like the Mark II's) as well as larger mutant-style creatures, including a deadly dragon/bat Scorchbeast and a rather large mutant that looks to crush you with its giant fists. This is where building an ideal defense comes in handy, with the more weapons, the merrier.

And of course, the trailer ends with the dropping of a nuke, which could easily turn your camp into a memory. So maybe don't get too attached to the things you love, yeah?

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.