Bethesda Responds to ‘Fallout 76’ Controversy Over Power Armor Edition

Bethesda has responded to the controversy over Fallout 76’s special Power Armor Edition and apologized to a customer who reached out to Bethesda’s support team.

Claims of false advertising and misleading promotions for the Power Armor Edition of Fallout 76 began circulating on Wednesday when a customer posted images of the product they received and their interaction with Bethesda when looking for help regarding the issue. What was originally promoted as a canvas bag included in the Power Armor Edition turned out to be a nylon bag when a buyer received their Fallout 76 memorabilia.

After reaching out to Bethesda and looking for answers, the buyer got a response from the Bethesda Gear Helpdesk that said “we are sorry that you aren’t happy with the bag” and claimed the advertised product was a prototype and turned out to be too expensive to make. The message from Bethesda ended by saying “We aren’t planning on doing anything about it.”

Responding to a tweet complaining about the issue that included all three relevant images for comparison, Bethesda apologized for the customer service representative’s response and confirmed the statement about the canvas bag being too expensive to make.

The Bethesda Store’s Support member is a temporary contract employee and not directly employed by Bethesda or Bethesda Game Studios. We apologize to the customer who took the time to reach out. The support response was incorrect and not in accordance with our conduct policy. — Fallout (@Fallout) November 28, 2018

Unfortunately, due to unavailability of materials, we had to switch to a nylon carrying case in the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. We hope this doesn’t prevent anyone from enjoying what we feel is one of our best collector’s editions. — Fallout (@Fallout) November 28, 2018

There were debates when images of the email first surfaced regarding whether or not the email had been doctored to show a response that seemed atypical for a support team. Bethesda’s response above doesn’t directly confirm nor deny any suggestions that the initial email was either real or faked, but it does take responsibility for the customer service representative who responded to the customer

Bethesda shared a nearly identical message on Reddit within the Fallout 76 subreddit after the controversy was discussed in several Reddit communities. The comment, which can be seen here, is currently sitting at over 600 downvotes with replies from people looking for more answers on the topic. Others pointed out that the store page for the Power Armor Edition still has the same promotional image, a cropped version of that shown at the top of the article, and lists the edition as having a “West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag” as part of its contents.