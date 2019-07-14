Fallout 76 Fans Suggest How Bethesda Can Capitalize on the Area 51 Memes

If you have been on the Internet at all over the past week, you have likely heard that there are several people who are planning to storm Area 51 in a couple of months. Naturally, this is a ridiculous plan and it has spawned some of the best memes we’ve seen in quite some time. That said, players hanging around the West Virginia wasteland in Fallout 76 have begun talking about how Bethesda might be able to capitalize on the memes and maybe implement more alien goodness into the latest Fallout adventure.

Taking to Reddit, user “ACertainShadeOfRed” noted how Bethesda could jump onto the Area 51 hype by possibly increasing the Flatwoods Monster’s spawn rate or even bringing Zetan-themed items to the Atomic Shop. “I’m definitely not saying this because I want to make an alien themed camp I swear,” they said. The Redditor then went on to say how Bethesda should definitely refrain from promoting the storming of Area 51 and that they “just want some more alien stuff in the game.”

Of course, other users chimed in with their own suggestions. “I just want a Fallout 3 style alien blaster,” one user said. “Storm Vault 51” others replied. “If after the current roadmap they decide the make the next big story a Zetan invasion I’d honestly be so happy,” the OP said. “That’d get us an arsenal of new weapons and so much more.”

“Open up a stand or cafe dedicated to it as a religion,” user “BadRabiesJudger” replied. “Have a vendor with token locked alien reward items. On area 51 week every year we could do a celebration remembrance event at night that goes wrong and we accidentally contact aliens and they invade the area.”

Needless to say, there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to alien goodies in Fallout 76. It is just up to Bethesda to decide if it is worth bringing to the game or not. One can only hope they do as players seem excited by the idea.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the game and the planned content for the foreseeable future, check out some of our previous coverage.

