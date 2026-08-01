Controversial Ubisoft RPG Is Shutting Down After Just 2 Years

Like many gaming companies, Ubisoft has had a tough year. They finally got a bit of a win in the form of the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced. The game was well received by critics and, perhaps most importantly for Ubisoft’s bottom line, it sold well. But the same can’t be said for another Ubisoft title, a controversial RPG that launched back in October 2024. Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is officially shutting down in October of this year, after almost exactly two years on the market.

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Champions Tactics originally launched as an NFT-centric blockchain game. In case the fact that you almost never hear about NFTs isn’t enough of a tip, Web3 games never really took off. Ubisoft’s attempt to cash in on the NFT craze didn’t go over well, and the game never really took off. Just a few months ago, Ubisoft pivoted the game away from its NFT roots, perhaps as a last-ditch attempt to salvage it. Now, the game’s official website confirms that Champions Tactics will shut down entirely later this year.

Ubisoft Plans to Shutter Its NFT-Centric Experiment

Courtesy of Ubisoft

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a turn-based tactical RPG, centered on PvP strategy. In theory, that’s a formula that works well, to the point that the market is fairly saturated. However, the game’s emphasis on NFTs held it back from the start. Cash-grabby NFTs aside, Web3 games tend not to run well on most PCs due to the resources they require. The game was plagued with bugs, glitches, and poor performance at launch. That means even gamers who might have been okay with the NFT of it all never really connected with the game.

Back in May, Ubisoft attempted to win players over with a new version of the game that removed the NFT elements. Champions Tactics Reforged launched as a free-to-play alternative on Steam, where it also failed to take off in any meaningful way. It hit an all-time peak of just under 1,500 players shortly after launch, according to SteamDB, and has since been delisted from Steam. As I’m writing this, there are exactly 2 players enjoying the turn-based tactics game on Steam. In case you’re curious what the remaining players are experiencing, you can check out the original launch trailer for Champions Tactics below:

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Given that the NFT-free version of the game didn’t result in the resurgence Ubisoft likely hoped for, it’s not too surprising that it’s being shut down. Visiting the official website for Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles now includes a pop-up message that “Champions Tactics is coming to an end.” As of October 30th, 2026, the servers for Champions Tactics will shut down entirely. After that point, the game will no longer be playable.

This kind of news is typically met with an outcry and demands to #StopKillingGames. But this is an interesting case, because many people don’t believe NFT-centric games like Champions Tactics should exist in the first place. That, along with the game’s small player base, leaves few people mourning the loss of Ubisoft’s Web3 experiment. It may be a rare case in which the vast majority of gamers don’t mind seeing this one killed.