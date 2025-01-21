Fallout 76 Receives First Update of 2025 With Extensive Patch Notes

A substantial new update for Fallout 76 has today been released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Earlier this morning, Bethesda took Fallout 76 offline so that it could implement its latest patch to the multiplayer-centric Fallout title. At the time, it wasn’t known exactly what the update would do to the game, but we now finally have those answers thanks to the official patch notes going live.

Downloadable now, update version 1.7.17.9 for Fallout 76 is the first one of 2025 and is one of the most extensive we’ve seen in months. The patch is roughly 15GB or more across all platforms and brings huge tweaks to C.A.M.P. while also fixing various bugs tied to certain quests and weapons. All in all, there isn’t much new content in this Fallout 76 update, but it should greatly improve the game as a whole.

To see everything that has been done with this new Fallout 76 update, you can view the patch notes below.

Armor

T-65 Tricentennial Paint now correctly states it works with the T-65 armor set.

Best Builds

Fixed an issue where Liking or Unliking a Best Build would cause inconsistent text for the button.

C.A.M.P. and Workshops

Improved Pet spawns so they would no longer get stuck at the border of camps.

The vertical spacing between C.A.M.P. slots in the menu have been decreased appropriately.

Fixed an issue preventing the Plastiform Blue Star from being built in camp.

Fixed the Build menu icon for the Winter Retreat.

Fixed the Build Menu icon for the Mounted Jackalope Head.

Adjusted collision on the Winter Retreat.

Fixed the build limit for Billboards.

Fixed an abrupt transition when moving out of snow aurora weather.

All instances of the Gleaming Depths Shelter are now consistently named.

Counterfeit Bottle Cap Machine will now correctly generate Lead and Aluminum.

Counterfeit Bottle Cap Machine no longer shares a build limit with campfires.

Fixed an issue where some players could no longer build the Moe the Mole Safety Cutout despite knowing the plan.

ㄴ Dev Note: If you have not learned the recipe for the Mole Safety Cutout, it can be earned as a reward from Dangerous Pastimes.

Creatures

Scorchbeast and Scorchbeast Queen no longer continuously fire their sonic blast attack.

Events

During Seismic Activity, if the corpse of the Ultracite Titan remains from a previous run, it will now despawn before the next run.

Plastiform rewards now correctly display “Activate” instead of “Use”.

Fixed an issue causing Super Mutants to drop more caps than expected.

Gleaming Depths

Mothman is no longer whispering in the Gleaming Depths.

The electricity hazard on top of the EN06 Guardian’s platform will now become active sooner.

Vulcan Research Lab health and progress bars are now localized.

The electric field in the ENO6 Guardian fight has been expanded to cover the intended range on the guardian’s platform.

Fixed an issue where the Epsilon Squad Trophy wasn’t being granted to players who completed the fight under the required time limit.

We are still investigating reports of performance issues within The Gleaming Depths raid. Thank you all so much for all your reports so far!

Items

Added Mutation Suppression to the effect descriptions for Rad-X and Rad-X Diluted.

Quests

The Ol’ Weston Shuffle: Fixed an issue that would prevent Johnny from shooting at the end of the quest.

Hunter for Hire: Fixed an issue where Roper and Jacky were unresponsive to quest actions.

Novice of Mysteries: Fixed a rare case where the quest could get stuck.

Weapons

Fixed Cauterizer displaying static VFX when on a weapon rack.

Adjusted the smoke effects of the Gauss Minigun.

Revolutionary Sword now uses the correct melee weapon icon in the weapon wheel.

Fixed an issue where colored baseball bats would not display their correct textures.

The Description of the Lickety-Split weapon now correctly states that “Railway Spikes Shatter & Ricochet for up to 30 Damage”.

Miscellaneous Fixes

“Mute Pings” and “Unmute Pings” are now localized.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to earn the Player Title “Vault” and “Dweller” despite completing vault 76.

Supplies will correctly display in the Pip-Boy Currencies tab.

Owned Nuclear Winter Player Icons will now appear again in the Atomic Shop.

Fixed an issue which could cause V.A.T.S. firing to be misaligned on some ultrawide screens.

Screen narration accessibility setting will now display correctly in all languages.

The Motorized Butter Churn will now be found in the “Resources” tab of the workshop menu.

Season Booster widget will now correctly display boosters carried over from the previous season.

In the social menu there should no longer be a blue “shadow” being cast on the text of player names who are online.

Fixed inconsistent capitalization in some legendary effect descriptions.

Fixed a typo in the Golden Enclave Officer Outfit.

Player Titles will no longer obscure the player’s face from a distance.

Removed extra word “Outfit” from the name of Grim Reaper Outfit and Headwear.

Nuka-World On Tour’s “Bottle Blaster” game now correctly calculates the Nuka-cade points earned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Splash informational screen to not display correctly when launching the game on Xbox.

Fixed an issue causing Mutated Party Packs to not drop after completing the mutated version of Safe and Sound.

Mods

Updated the description for the One-Star “Bolstering” mod to correctly state that it ““Grants up to +35 Energy Resistance and Damage Resistance, the Lower Your Health. Currently +0” (Currently + will display the current value applicable for that player).

Improved descriptions on the barrel mods for the Karma Syringer.

Fixed an issue with duplicate text in many legendary effect descriptions.

Electrician’s Four-Star mod now correctly persists after the player dies.

Perks

Legendary Charisma now counts towards the Perk Sharing requirement.

When attempting to share a Perk Card you do not meet Charisma requirements for, the required Charisma is now shown.

UI