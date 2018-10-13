‘Fallout 76’ Full Map Revealed

Are you Mountain Mommas ready to see the full-sized map that Fallout 76 has to offer? Four times bigger than that of Fallout 4, the upcoming online adventure boasts the stunning scenery of beautiful West Virginia – with a radiated twist:

We’ve gotten glimpses of it from previous gameplay revealed, including our own, but this is the full-map in all of its glory. We’ve talked about the fast travel that will be available in the game and this map shows off all of the various waypoints and district lines that players will use to traverse across those Country Roads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we don’t see is the other vaults that Bethesda teased to us earlier this month. We recently sat down with the dev team to talk about the upcoming game after we got 3 hours of glorious gametime in. When asked if there were going to be any other Vaults that players could uncover while exploring West Virginia. Their “no” answer was telling, but not for what they said, but how they said it.

They told us “yes, technically,” as they laughed together. “There are technically other vaults, but you won’t be able to get to them. They’re locked, and for a reason.”

Our theory is that these vaults will be key in future content updates. Bethesda’s own Pete Hines talked about how they want to support this game “until the end of time” and what better way to do just that than to make sure there is a constant rotation of fresh content for players to enjoy?

New events, expansions, and regular DLC would be a phenomenal way to keep players engaged. Why go through the motions of creating these other vaults if they weren’t going to be available sometime down the line?

Regardless of what their plans are for those mysterious vaults, we at least can marvel at that glorious map and know that it will soon be exploreable for all next month.

Regardless of what their plans are for those mysterious vaults, we at least can marvel at that glorious map and know that it will soon be exploreable for all next month.

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC