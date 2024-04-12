Fallout 76 Bonuses Free to Claim Right Now Thanks to Prime Video's Fallout Show

Bethesda and Amazon have expectedly gone all out for the Prime Video Fallout show as far as gaming announcements have gone. Fallout games have been free for the past couple of weeks, sales have been active on games that weren't free, and even the first episode of Fallout was free to watch via Twitch. It makes sense then that Fallout 76, the newest of the Fallout games (despite being nearly six years old now) would also get some in-game freebies tied into the Fallout show that players can claim right now.

Before getting into what's actually free in Fallout 76, it's worth pointing out that you can actually get the whole game for free right now, too. If you've got a Prime Gaming subscription, you can claim Fallout 76 for free right now on the PC via the Microsoft Store, on Xbox, or on both platforms if you'd prefer. If you want to give the game a shot before getting invested, it's free-to-play until April 18th via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. It's also on sale right now on every platform with the Steam price knocked down to $7.99, for example, so best to claim it now before the offer expires.

With that out of the way, here's what you can get for free right now in Fallout 76 thanks to the new Fallout show that's out now:

Fallout 76 Freebies

Vault 33 Jumpsuit

While there are several Vaults in the Fallout show, the one that we hear the most about is Vault 33, the same Vault from which Lucy emerges. Vault 33 inhabitants naturally wear the iconic, blue jumpsuits with a big "33" on the back, and if you're playing Fallout 76, you can have one for free now, too. The Vault 33 Jumpsuit is a no-strings-attached item available on every platform so long as you claim it from the Atomic Shop before May 7th.

The Ghoul's Outfit

Opposite Lucy in the Fallout show is the Ghoul, a character who predates the war as movie star Cooper Howard but was ghoulified and turned to a life of hunting bounties for 200ish years. The no-nonsense character has a signature duster and a belt for his extra ammo as well as a wide-brimmed hat he wears throughout the show, and like the Vault 33 Jumpsuit, Fallout 76 players can get this look right now. The only catch with this one is that you have to be a Fallout 1st member.

Vault 33 Survival Kit

Rounding out the Fallout 76 freebies you can get right now courtesy of the Fallout show is a kit of resources that'll help you on your journey across the Appalachian region. This one is free from now until June 16th with everything below included in it, but it's the most premium of all the rewards in that you have to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to claim it: