Fallout 76: How Nukes Work In-Game and How Your Base Can Survive

We learned a lot about the upcoming online title from Bethesda, Fallout 76, during today's QuakeCon presentation and many of our burning questions have finally been answered. We spoke earlier today about how Bethesda put a stop to potential griefers, but we also learned about the Nukes and how they aren't necessarily the end-all-be-all that many players may be imagining.

When Bethesda first revealed the ability to nuke other players in the world of Fallout 76, many that were already hesitant about the new online direction were worried that this feature would absolutely destroy the ability to enjoy the game. Luckily, it’s not as definitive as we may have thought.

Game Director Todd Howard took to the stage to give a little more insight into this mega weapon stating that they “won’t be a burden.” He also gave a nice little tid-bit as to how players can not only survive themselves but also their bases. After spending hours and hours perfecting that home base in painstaking detail, the last thing players want to do is lose all of that hard work thanks to a nuke. Bethesda understand this and added a unique blueprint feature.

Players will have the option to make a complete blueprint of their house and various camps so that if they do fall victim to a (hard to get) nuke, it’s not difficult to rebuild. That, or if you notice enemy players honing in – you can actually take that blueprint and move your entire base of operations to a new location. It’s not about “hey, let’s blow some stuff up,” Bethesda was very careful to make sure that this in-game feature wouldn’t become a griefing gold mine. They know that their fans love the story aspect of Fallout and they are making sure to protect that promise of a stunning open-world adventure.

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.