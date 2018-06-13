Fallout 76 Documentary Confirms Free Updates and DLC Coming To the Game

If you’re concerned that Bethesda‘s Fallout 76 will be stuck with microtransactions, we’re happy to report that this (mostly) isn’t the case.

A new NoClip documentary for the forthcoming online shooter premiered recently, which you can watch above. In it, the company laid out its plans for microtransactions, and it’s good news for fans.

First off, all updates and DLC that is coming to the game will be free of charge “for years to come,” which means players won’t have to pay a cent to add on to their adventures. That doesn’t mean they won’t make money somehow tho.

In the documentary, the team explained that there will be cosmetics available to purchase for players who want them. If you prefer to wait, however, they can be earned through the game as well, though it might take a little bit of time.

The smaller updates for the game will fill in the spots for the larger content drops that will be planned over the next year. Though a schedule hasn’t been given yet, we should know more about this plan closer to the game’s release date.

Here’s a breakdown of the game’s features in case you missed them:

You will Emerge! Multiplayer finally comes to the epic open world RPGs of Bethesda Game Studios. Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits.

Mountain Splendorland! All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards. Post-nuclear America has never looked so beautiful!

A New American Dream! Use the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world. Your C.A.M.P. will provide much-needed shelter, supplies, and safety. You can even set up shop to trade goods with other survivors. But beware, not everyone will be quite so neighborly.

The Power of the Atom! Go it alone or with fellow survivors to unlock access to the ultimate weapon – Nuclear Missiles. This destruction also creates a high-level zone with rare and valuable resources. Do you protect or unleash the power of the atom? The choice is yours.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.