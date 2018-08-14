‘Fallout 76’: Latest Vault-Tec Video Lets You Watch Your Friends Die Horrifically

Ever since QuakeCon wrapped up, we’ve learned so much more about the upcoming Fallout 76 title, and for many, a lot of those online fears have been smoothed over. Still, there’s even more to learn and that’s exactly what the latest Vault-Tec video aims to do. We’re going to learn more about playing with friends — or, in this case, watching them die horribly agonizing deaths. Same thing, right?

“Don’t find yourself downtrodden by your new life outside of Vault 76,” opens up Bethesda in their latest video. “Other Vault Dwellers are here to help! The latest episode teaches you more on the values of friendship and teamwork.”

Since Bethesda is doing things a little differently this go around with the spin-off 76 title, the premise of the game could take a little getting used to for long-time Fallout fans. Because of this, these comedic videos help not only to amuse fans but to also answer all of those burning questions. In this case, it’s all about multiplayer and squading up with your friends.

Obviously playing together will increase a player’s chance for survival, but it also is a neat feature for those that are planning on opting for those private services. It’s a co-op Wasteland adventure, the first in this franchise, making the lonely radiated world a little less lonely. Or, a good way to vent off frustration for a bud that just irritates you. You know, different strokes.

For those that only care about the private servers, don’t worry — Bethesda has you covered. We already knew that the publisher had plans for private servers, but now we know they are confirmed to be a priority for those absolutely uninterested in online play. Even better, these private servers will allow for mod support to make that RPG experience even crazier — we can already see all of the Thomas the Tank additions to the Wasteland.

That being said, the word “online” does concern many, especially those that just want to enjoy the ride. For those worried about griefing, don’t be. Bethesda set up the entire game around protecting against this hostile playstyle and they even went into how they are trolling gamers that want to take to the Wasteland in this particular manner.

