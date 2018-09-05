Fallout 76: Quests Will Begin Similarly to Skyrim

Ever since Fallout 76 made its grand debut back at E3 earlier this year, fans of the Wasteland have clamoured to learn more about the different spin the team at Bethesda took regarding their beloved RPG franchise. Now we’re learning even more about the upcoming game, including the quests that will be available for players from the get-go.

Quests in the game, though the focus is more on the social aspects of the Wasteland, will be given upon arrival much like Skyrim. The Skyrim comparison came from the site – though it is similar to most open-world RPGs of “loading up” as many quests as possible to keep players occupied.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Game Informer, this was because Bethesda wanted to retain the sense that this was very much a “game” and not just a survival throwaway.

A big concern that many had when Fallout 76 was first revealed was that the online play mentality would completely strip away the feeling of being a Fallout game. It’s because of this that the “load ’em up” quest mentality will help give a sense of purpose and drive within the game.

Keep in mind too that the map will be four times the size of Fallout 4, which means not only will there be tons of areas to explore, but tons of quests as well.

We also learned more about the main quest line as well. According to GI, the main questline revolves around The Overseer and it’s a long one. Since the map is so large, it would make sense that the narrative would be too but it’s not just a sense of achievement and the highest rank that players will unlock, but they can also look forward to popping that nuke launch cherry.

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in. To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7. As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on Nov. 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.