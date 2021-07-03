Fallout 76 Devs Show Off New Legendary Crafting Feature Releasing in the Steel Reign Update

✖

Fallout 76’s next big update, the Steel Reign patch, is coming on July 7th, and with it comes a couple of new features like the Legendary Crafting system. That’s a feature that’s been previewed several times and has even been playable on the test servers ahead of its release, but if you haven’t been able to participate in those tests or just want a refresher, the Fallout 76 devs have gone in-depth about the new system in the latest dev dive video.

Lead Systems Designer Martin Raymond and Systems Designer Michael Creasy spoke about Fallout 76’s Legendary Crafting system in the dev dive video shown below. Through Legendary Crafting, players who have plenty of items to spare but not as many Legendaries will be able to convert normal items into Legendary ones while changing their ratings and other stats, too. That’ll of course mean collecting new crafting components, however, so players will have to be on the lookout to earn Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules.

“We’re adding a new crafting component called Legendary Cores, which you will use alongside Legendary Modules to make changes to your items,” Bethesda said about the Legendary Crafting feature. “Legendary Cores can be earned by completing Seasonal Events, Public Events, and Daily Ops. With your Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules in hand, you can visit Weapon and Armor Workbenches, open the Modify menu and get crafting!”

For those who have been visiting the new changes on the test servers, you’ll have seen Legendary Attribute changes being tested there. Some of those are being revisited further with the following changes made to them ahead of the next update.

Legendary Attributes Changes

Aristocrat’s (New): Damage increases as caps increase. Maximum +50% damage at 29,000 caps.

Assassin’s (Updated): Increased damage vs. Humans from +10% to +50%.

Enhanced VATS (Updated): Increased the VATS hit chance from +33% to +50%.

Gourmand’s (New): Damage increases as you fill your hunger and thirst meters. Maximum of +24% damage.

Juggernaut’s (New): Damage increases as Health increases. Maximum of +25% damage at 95% health or above.

Last Shot (New): The final round in a magazine has a 25% chance to deal twice as much damage.

Mutant’s (Updated): Damage now increases by +5% per Mutation that affects the character, up to a maximum of +25%.

Overeater’s (New): Increases Damage Reduction up to +6% as you fill your hunger and thirst meters.

Suppressor’s (Updated): Damage reduction applied to the target has been buffed from 20% for 3 seconds to 25% for 5 seconds.

Fallout 76’s Steel Reign update and all the changes mentioned above will release on July 7th.