‘Fallout 76’ Survival Mode Beta Begins Next Week

Fallout 76 players will soon get an opportunity to experience the game’s Survival Mode first-hand when the beta releases next week, an announcement from Bethesda confirmed. The mode that’ll operate independently from the main game and allows for some unrestricted PvP action is scheduled to be released on March 26th for testing, and those who complete certain difficult challenges will be rewarded with legendary prizes.

Bethesda announced the release date of its Survival Mode Beta in the latest installment of its Inside the Vault series and went over all the features that’ll be included in the beta. The harder difficulty and fewer restrictions between players experience when fighting each other are just a few of the perks of playing in Survival Mode, according to Bethesda’s breakdown.

“We’re gearing up to release the Survival Mode Beta on March 26, which is a new, more competitive way to play Fallout 76 that’s separate from the main game, has fewer player vs. player (PVP) restrictions, higher stakes for PVP combat, and even a permanent XP bonus,” Bethesda said. “We’re also implementing scoreboards that you can use to earn bragging rights, as well as new weekly challenges that have legendary rewards.”

When starting a game from the main menu, players will soon have the option to select Adventure Mode or the Survival Mode Beta. Bethesda said that Adventure Mode will change so that damage dealt by players to others who are non-hostile will be reduced to zero, so Survival Mode will be players’ go-to option for PvP combat. Quests, events, and other features found in Adventure Mode will still be found in Survival, but those in the tougher game mode will benefit from a 20 percent experience boost.

Many changes are being made to PvP for Survival Mode including more Caps for killing other players. You can’t seek revenge on an assailant immediately but can instead spend Caps to put a bounty on the player who wronged you. Weapons will also deal more damage in the mode, and a C.A.M.P. can only be set up in certain areas.

