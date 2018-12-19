‘Fallout 76’ Update Fixes Critical Enemy Bug

Say what you will about Fallout 76, there is no denying that Bethesda has kept their word regarding constant attention to the title when they admitted that it would be “very buggy” at launch. With so many patches having gone through already, the latest – and final one for 2018 – is now live and it brings with it a critical fix for a nasty bug with enemies.

Though the latest patch did address a few other issues, the most important one was that of enemies either not taking damage, or healing immediately after. This made the experience incredibly unbalanced, especially for those playing solo, and now the studio has confirmed that this particular has been addressed and patched out.

The new update also adds Korean language support and client crashing issues as well. For the full list of changes, check out the entire patch outline below:

General

Localization: Korean language support has been added to Fallout 76.

This was added to console versions of the game on December 18.

PC players who have their language set to Korean will see an increased download size of a few hundred megabytes today.

Bug Fixes

PC: Addressed an issue that could cause the game client to crash after selecting Exit to Desktop.

Addressed an issue that could cause the game client to crash after selecting Exit to Desktop. PC: Fixed a setting that was left in a debug state. This could allow out of date clients to connect, breaking gameplay.

Fixed a setting that was left in a debug state. This could allow out of date clients to connect, breaking gameplay. Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could allow items to be duplicated.

Addressed an exploit that could allow items to be duplicated. Weapons: Addressed an issue that could prevent high-damage and explosive weapons from dealing damage to enemies, or cause enemies to heal immediately after taking damage.

Unless something major happens, this is the final planned update before the new year kicks off. With live events and so much more content on the way, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the online wasteland.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.