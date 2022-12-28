Fallout 76 Update Tests New Events and a Twist on Power Armor

Fallout 76 is using this holiday period to test out some new features via the game's test servers, and some of those features allow players to channel the effects of Power Armor without actually having to wear the iconic Fallout gear. This new feature is part of a larger test for a different type of event called "Mutated Public Events" which combine parts of Fallout 76's existing events to provide a new challenge.

Starting with those Mutated Public Events, they're a mix of the Mutated Daily Ops and the normal Public Events. Mutations like exploding or camouflaged enemies and other variants exist in these events that appear at the top of every hour. Every Public Event after that will be a normal one, not a Mutated one, until the next hour when another Mutated Public Event gets underway.

By completing these, you'll earn rewards like Legendary gear and Treasury Notes, but there's also something new to earn: Infusions. These Infusions are consumable items crafted with Infusion Reagents, and one of them grants players Power Armor effects for a limited time.

You can find the full details on these new Infusions as well as the existing Infusions – namely the "Steel Skin Infusion" – in the test server patch notes found below:

Infusions

Infusions have powerful effects that last for a short amount of time.

Each Infusion has multiple tiers that increase the magnitude and/or duration of their effects.

Unlock higher Infusion Tiers by completing new Lifetime Challenges for Mutated Public Events. The more Mutated Events you complete, the more tiers you unlock!

Current Infusions

Steel Skin Infusion: Gain the effects of wearing Power Armor for several minutes.

Healing Cloud Infusion: Emit a Healing Cloud that heals you and other friendly nearby players for several minutes.

All of these features are only relegated to the test servers right now, so players on the live servers can't yet make use of them. Bethesda has not specified when, exactly, these features will go live for everyone else, but anyone can hop onto the test servers right now to try the new additions out ahead of their full release.