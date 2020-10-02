New Fallout 76 Feature Gives Players Huge Shelters to Customize

✖

Fallout 76 is adding some sizable spaces for players to customize through the new Shelters feature that’s now available to preview on the game’s test servers. These Shelters, as the name of the feature suggests, are large, underground enclosures players can patrol and outfit with their possessions to make each one unique from the next. These Shelters are currently available for those on the PTS and will be released on the live servers at a later date towards the end of the year.

Wrapped into the C.A.M.P. system that’s a core part of surviving in Fallout 76, these new Shelters are detached from the main aboveground areas players frequent. While in your C.A.M.P., you can access the entrance to the Shelters you own after you’ve constructed the required entrance. Form there, you’ll be able to customize your rooms.

Bethesda said three different Shelters will be available when the feature fully launches on the live servers. The Vault Utility Room will be free for players after they complete a mission, the Vault Lobby will be given away to Fallout 1st subscribers and sold via Atoms to those who don’t have the membership, and the Vault Atrium will be buyable with Atoms when it’s available. Those on the PTS can try out all of the Shelters right now and don’t have to worry about material requirements so that they can build as much as they want to see how the feature works.

“To access a Shelter, simply build the associated Shelter Entrance in your C.A.M.P. and then head inside,” Bethesda said. “Since they are instanced, each Shelter will have its own build budget that’s separate from your main C.A.M.P. as well as any other Shelters you own. You can have one Shelter of each type in your C.A.M.P. at any given time, and you can build multiple entrances to the same Shelter, if you’d like. We’ve also removed material requirements in the PTS so that you can build in your Shelters without needing to hunt down tons of components.”

Calling all C.A.M.P. Builders!

In this week's Inside The Vault, learn about how you can test Shelters, our latest building feature coming to the #Fallout76 Public Test Server later today! Read on here: https://t.co/qdOK1dBRfH pic.twitter.com/NQSGXwddep — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 1, 2020

The largest of the Shelters is the aforementioned Vault Atrium, so if you like what you see in the test servers and want to go all out, you may want to set aside some Atoms for the release.

Fallout 76’s Shelters will come to the game some time towards the end of the year.