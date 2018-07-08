Fallout Cascadia Brings the Wasteland to Seattle, New Ambient Soundtrack Released

Hi, my name is Liana and I’m addicted to Bethesda fan projects (hi, Liana). You may have read some of our previous coverage on amazing projects like Fallout 4: New Vegas and Fallout: California, but one of the ones I’m most excited for brings the Wasteland to one of my favourite places in the US: Seattle. We’ve talked about this ambitious fan project in the past but if you’re like us and love wonderful soundtracks, then their latest update will be right up your alley!

Composed by ‘Sergeyneiss,’ the track provided in the video below is called Wastes of Seattle and perfectly encapsulates the feel that Cascadia provides to the world of Fallout.

The latest fan-created project promises a more immersive experience than ever before. According to the Fallout: Cascadia’s official website, is “is planning to deliver nearly eighty square kilometers of land centered around Seattle proper. It will contain several large settlements such as the capital of the Republic of Cascadia, Cascade. Cascadia takes places hundreds of years after the previous Fallout games, in the year 2329. To capture this time period we are making use of texture artists and asset creators to show the slow progress of the wasteland to a post-post-apocalyptic society. But make no mistake, conflict and turmoil still grips this wasteland.”

The team aims to take the old system and breathe new life into it. “We are taking great pains here at the team to ensure that the shortcomings of Fallout 4 are addressed with Fallout Cascadia,” mentions the creative team as they look to improve upon the dialogue system and the lack of S.P.E.C.I.L checks within the latest entry into the franchise. According to the team themselves, they carefully picked apart the criticisms Fallout 4 received, and used that to full the corrections they implemented within Cascadia itself.

Since its a fan-made project, just like those of a similar vein, this will be entirely free for fans to enjoy when it becomes ready, “Fallout Cascadia is developed entirely by a volunteer force of many individuals, each with their own strengths and abilities. Some of our volunteers have never worked on a project this size before, some come from other large modding projects out there; Beyond Skyrim for example. Anyone is free to apply to a position in the team, as we are always looking for more creative and skilled developers. Fallout Cascadia will be forever free.”

This is a project worth paying attention to, an entirely new take on a title that had so much potential. To check out more about what the latest venture brings, as well as how to support the team themselves, check out their official website right here!

