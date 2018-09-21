‘Fallout: New California’ Team Offers One Last Update Before “Done”

With Fallout: New California, New York, Miami, and the incredible Fallout 4: New Vegas projects on the horizon, it’s not hard to see why there is so much interest in seeing these ambitious mods make it to completion. These ambitious fan projects continue to make headway to completion and into the hands of gamers.

With Fallout: New California, it’s ready to rock and will be rolling out this October! But just because we have a release date doesn’t mean the work is over, but it’s close! The team took to their Facebook page for a more recent update, this time showing fans how much a reality that release date actually is!

“Just 3 more quick voice sessions and that is all complete, do a final master pass on audio gain to make sure all the little moments are at the right volume, then we’re done with that project,” began the latest development update before the launch phase of this project is “done.”

“What will be left is fixing all the broken Vew Vegas copies of the companion dialogue. When we cloned those characters so they’d be safe going to vanilla new vegas it changed all their filenames. That’s several hundred files that need to be manually renamed, going back and forth between GECK and the file folder, findingthe corresponding file name, and pasting the new name over the old one. Then when that’s done, make wav copies and generate lip files.”

They added, “I don’t want to do that right now while our focus is on New California being packed up and ready. I may leave that til beta 2.1.0 OR 2.2.0. If someone in the community can do it that would help free up my time to focus on the big picture things that will prepare us for 1.0 in December.”

From environmental changes, to character overhauls – the road was rocky. But it paid off, as the team described earlier this month, “So we have some truly outstanding successes to write home about. We have some deep flaws right down the middle that I think for many player who had a rough time in Vault 18 and Pinehaven (they got confused and lost in the complex web of options and tried to rush) will be where they rage quit and tap out in frustration.”

To read the entire tale of development, you can see the full post right here! As for the mod itself, it goes live this October before it’s locked in for good in December!

