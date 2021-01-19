Fallout: New Vegas 2 Report Has Both Good and Bad News

✖

Fallout: New Vegas 2 may finally be in development, though now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, it remains to be seen if the Fallout series has a future on PlayStation. That said, it sounds like it will have, at the very least, a future on Xbox and PC. While Fallout continues to be relevant through Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and a new Amazon TV show, we haven't heard from the New Vegas sub-branding since Obisidan and Bethesda debuted it back in 2010. However, recently, industry insider Tyler McVicker suggested a sequel is finally in the works.

While speaking about unannounced games that he has "a lot" of information on, McVicker mentioned a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas. Following this up, McVicker noted that he expects Fallout: New Vegas 2 to release in the second half of the decade.

As you can see, the report has both good and bad news for fans holding out for a sequel to the 2010 game. While McVicker suggests the game is in the works in some capacity, he also suggests we won't be seeing for, at least, several more years.

Unfortunately, this is all that McVicker shares, though he also suggests there's a possibility that Obsidian won't be the developer behind the game, which sounds like it would be a mistake.

As always, take everything here with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's vague and it's not obvious where scoop ends and speculation begins.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Microsoft, Bethesda, or Obisidian -- have commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.