‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Mod Adds Mutation System From ‘Fallout 76’

One of the issues that some players have had with Bethesda‘s online-only wasteland adventure is the lack of a single-player experience. However, players have enjoyed some of the aspects that Fallout 76 contains, including the mutation system. This has led to the development of a new mod that puts the mutation system from Fallout 76 in Fallout: New Vegas.

Appropriately titled FO76 Style Mutations, the New Vegas mod acts much like the system it comes from. According to the mod’s description:

“Mutations can be gained in a few ways, either by exposing yourself to radiation, the higher the dose the more likely you are to mutate, or by injecting yourself with serums. Serums can be found being sold by certain doctors around the wasteland, however they can also be crafted at a workbench, provided that you have 100 Science. In addition to providing a mutation, serums also temporarily suppress the downsides to the given mutation.”

Removing a given mutation is relatively simple. Just use RadAway, which provides a chance to remove one mutation at random. A new chem item called Mutate-Away, however, is guaranteed to dispatch a random mutation when you use one.

“Should you like your current mutation setup, Dr. Usanagi sells a Gene Starcher, which lets you lock your current mutations, preventing you from either gaining or losing them,” the description continues. “The Gene Starcher is re-usable, and will toggle whether or not you can lose/gain mutations each time you use it.”

In addition to all of this, the mod implements the majority of the mutations featured in Fallout 76. Those that didn’t make it are “Carnivore, Herbivore, and Plague Walker, which either proved extremely difficult to implement, or lacked an equivalent prerequisite to function.”

A detailed list of the mutations included with the Fallout: New Vegas mod, and their effects, can be found on the mod’s Nexus page.

