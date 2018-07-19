Fallout 76 Director Discusses Outsourcing Projects Following New Vegas, Plus Remaster Plans

One of my all time favourite games in the Fallout franchise is actually Fallout: New Vegas, an entry that was outsourced to Obsidian Entertainment. The Pillars of Eternity team did a phenomenal job with their take on the Wasteland and with Fallout 76 taking such a drastic turn from “the norm,” it’s got us wondering if Bethesda would ever considering outsourcing once more? Luckily for us, the director of the upcoming online game has a little insight.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bethesda’s Todd Howard opened up a little bit about where the company would be willing to go in the future. Howard mentioned “I wouldn’t say never. [But] now that our company is so big, it’s always better to keep stuff internal… it becomes less likely, but I could never say never. I thought the Obsidian guys did a fabulous job.”

Just yesterday, we talked about why some of the older Fallout games need to be on the Nintendo Switch which would be considered another outsourced project. Port teams are usually handled separately, which makes us curious if we’ll ever see the likes of Fallout 3, New Vegas, and even Fallout 4 on the hybrid console. But that does also bring up the topic of remasters, which seems to be all the craze in gaming in recent years.

Speaking of remasters, Howard had this to say:

“For Skyrim Remastered, we had done some work on it but it was already pretty visually close. But for something like Morrowind, my personal preference is not to remaster it. We [also] get asked a lot to remaster [1997’s] Fallout 1, and I usually say, if you have a PC you can play Fallout the way it was. I think that’s how it should be.

“I think streaming technology is definitely coming, and it’s gonna make people’s access to games infinitely easier. You’ve seen it happen to music and movies and I think it’s a great thing.”

As a huge fan of Morrowind, I would love to see that RPG get the remaster treatment, though I can understand their reasoning behind pulling back. Because able to remain true to that organic play experience is special, nostalgic, and worth treasuring as it was. That being said, I know I am far from alone from wanting to see Fallout 3 again in this generation’s graphics.

