One Fallout Speedrunner Beats Entire Franchise in Under 90 Minutes

Bethesda’s Fallout series is a phenomenal RPG experience that players can tank hours into. Especially so as the franchise evolved, the games continued to grow in both size and time spent towards that end goal. Usually when a gamer gets situated to play one of the games in this series, they are prepared to sit down and drown in exploration. That is, unless you’re this speedrunner that played through all five games and beat them all in succession under 90 minutes!

Speedrunning is a goal some gamers have to beat a game in the quickest amount of time possible. Usually this is done by using glitches in-game to get to that finish line faster. One speedrunner with a penchant for the Wasteland wasted no time in getting that record breaking time for Bethesda’s beloved series and though it’s incredibly impressive, I’ve got to ask: why?

YouTuber ‘Tomatoanus’ beat the first two, both Fallout and Fallout 2, in just 18 minutes, while moving onto the rest of the franchise up until Fallout 4 using glitches and exploits galore.

What was the most impressive, at least to me as a huge New Vegas fan, was his time for Obsidian Entertainment’ entry into the franchise. Taking on the entire Mojave desert took him just shy of 47 minutes, leaving the remaining time for him to take on Fallout 4 to complete everything in under 90 minutes total.

Check out his anthology video at the top of the article to see for yourself just how he was able to accomplish this. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be inspired and you can beat out his record and we’ll be writing about your feats next!

What’s your take on speedrunning? Waste of time or neat side goal to have? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

