5 Games That Make June Perfect for Cozy Gamers

As the cozy genre continues to grow, it has increasingly moved beyond farming sims and life simulators. Over the last few years, developers have pushed the genre into puzzle adventures, crafting sandboxes, restaurant management games, and narrative experiences that focus on atmosphere instead of pressure. And June’s releases highlight that variety in a major way, with several upcoming indie titles bringing fresh ideas while still delivering the relaxing gameplay many players look for during the summer months.

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Each of the five games set to release in June brings a different kind of cozy to the table. Some focus on exploration and creativity, while others lean into emotional storytelling or management mechanics. Relaxing gameplay, multiplayer, and solo experiences stand out thanks to the distinctive art styles and charming gameplay concepts that fit perfectly into the cozy gaming genre. Here are the five games all cozy fans should be watching this June.

5) Swan Song – June 4th

image courtesy of business goose studios

Swan Song immediately stands out from other cozy games through its music-driven puzzle design. Developed by Business Goose Studios, the game takes place inside a magical music box where players place musical notes onto scales to activate platforms and guide a swan safely through each stage. The concept feels relaxing while also introducing puzzle mechanics built around rhythm and composition rather than traditional switches or environmental tools.

The game’s emotional tone also helps it stand out within June’s indie lineup. Players will experience a reflective story centered on family, loss, and grief. Rather than relying on fast-paced gameplay, Swan Song encourages players to slow down and focus on its atmosphere, visuals, and soundtrack. Its warm, low-poly art direction gives the game a handcrafted appearance that fits the cozy genre extremely well.

There are not enough cozy puzzle games out there, so Swan Song is a welcome addition to the genre. It has already garnered a good following thanks to its trailer and demo. Praise has already been leveled at its puzzle design and calming presentation. For cozy gamers looking for something quieter and more emotional this June, Swan Song looks like one of the month’s strongest hidden gems.

4) Puni the Florist – June 8th

image courtesy of earthquack games

When it comes to cozy aesthetics, Puni the Florist has it in spades. Developed by Earthquack Games, the title places players in charge of a magical flower shop where bouquet design and customer interaction form the core gameplay loop. The game mixes shop management mechanics with decorative creativity, allowing players to experiment with floral arrangements while building relationships with townsfolk.

Part of the game’s appeal comes from its colorful hand-drawn art style and comedic tone. Players run the flower shop alongside a strange fairy companion, creating a lighter and more playful atmosphere than many management sims. Some highlights for Puni the Florist are its relaxing gameplay, casual mechanics, decorating systems, and story-rich progression, all of which align perfectly with the growing cozy genre.

Players searching for relaxing management gameplay mixed with expressive customization should keep a close eye on this one. The Steam demo proved that Puni the Florist delivers on whimsy and coziness in all the right ways. With its release date soon approaching, cozy fans can jump into a charming tale that features a diverse and interesting cast of characters.

3) Beastro – June 11th

image courtesy of timberline studios

Beastro takes cozy gaming in a different direction by blending restaurant management with fantasy adventure elements. Developed by Timberline Studios, the game centers around preparing meals for a local community while gathering ingredients, raising animals, and improving a growing restaurant. The setting of Palo Pori gives the game a vibrant fantasy atmosphere filled with colorful characters and cooking-focused progression systems.

Cooking is Beastro’s primary gameplay mechanic, but it offers much more than that. There is a roguelike deck-building element that brings more action to the game without sacrificing its cozy vibes. But it is not Panko, the main character, doing the fighting, but the Caretakers, or adventurers, you feed with your dishes. This combines food preparation mini-games that involve chopping, flipping, and cooking meals for customers, as well as building decks and experimenting on different runs. Skill trees and decorative upgrades further expand the progression loop beyond simple cooking mechanics.

What makes Beastro especially interesting is its visual presentation. It’s a paper puppet storytelling style and handcrafted artistic direction. Instead of focusing on combat-heavy fantasy gameplay, the game approaches the genre through cooking, hospitality, and community building. That combination gives Beastro a distinct identity within June’s crowded cozy lineup and makes it one of the month’s more creative cozy RPGs. It is poised to be one of the best cozy games to sink your teeth into next month.

2) Oddfauna: Secret of the Terrabeast – June 2nd

image courtesy of north channel

OddFauna: Secret of the Terrabeast has been a long time coming since its incredibly successful 2021 Kickstarter, and is finally launching in June. Developed by North Channel, the title places players on the back of a living creature known as a TerraBeast, where they can farm, forage, craft, build shelters, and gradually shape an evolving ecosystem. One of the game’s defining features is its handcrafted visual design. Every creature, plant, and environmental object is sculpted in clay and painted by hand before being translated into the game world, giving it an aesthetic unlike anything else.

Gameplay systems also appear deeper than many cozy crafting survival games. Players can befriend creatures called OddFauna, each with unique abilities and behaviors. Building choices and environmental changes influence what types of creatures appear across the world, encouraging experimentation and long-term progression. Combined with exploration and crafting mechanics, OddFauna: Secret of the Terrabeast looks positioned to become one of June’s breakout indie releases for cozy gamers.

OddFauna: Secret of the Terrabeast is launching in early access, meaning players will see continued updates and improvements once it launches. The developer will likely consider player feedback throughout this process as well if the Kickstarter is anything to go by. Even in early access, players can enjoy different mechanics like crafting, exploration, meeting and befriending beasts, and some light combat.

1) Solarpunk – June 8th

image courtesy of cyberwave

Among June’s cozy releases, Solarpunk is perhaps the most exciting. Developed by Cyberwave, the game blends survival crafting mechanics with a relaxing futuristic setting built around floating islands, renewable energy, and cooperative exploration. The gameplay focuses heavily on creativity and automation. Players can construct homes, grow crops, build gadgets, and generate energy through sunlight, wind, and water systems. Unlike many survival games that emphasize danger and combat, Solarpunk leans toward calm exploration and sustainable technology.

Many players are drawn to its peaceful tone and visually bright world design, as well as its use of wireless power systems, automated farming, and customizable island homes, all of which contribute to a gameplay loop designed around comfort and experimentation instead of constant pressure. Solarpunk seems perfectly designed to let players tackle the world at their own pace and in their own way.

Its cooperative multiplayer features also help it stand apart from many cozy indie games. Players can explore distant islands together using customizable airships while continuing to expand their floating settlements. That mix of survival crafting, social gameplay, and optimistic worldbuilding gives Solarpunk an edge when it comes to June’s cozy games. If the full game delivers on these premises, it could not only be the best cozy game of June, but perhaps this year.

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