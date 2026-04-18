Fans Think Pokemon Just Dropped a Major Teaser for a New Gen 10 Pokemon

Ever since Pokemon Winds and Waves was officially revealed during February’s Pokemon Presents, fans have been eager for new details. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look likely we’ll be getting new info anytime soon. Winds and Waves has a vague 2027 release window, and reliable insiders suggest we aren’t getting any more details about the next Pokemon game this year. Along with the wait for a new game, the Pokemon anime is pivoting until it can join up with the main series again. And fans think that a newly revealed character could be a secret hint for what’s to come in Gen 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 17th, Pokemon Horizons confirmed its next major storyline, the Wonder Voyage arc. The newly released poster hints that Pokopia‘s star, Ditto, will have a central role in the new storyline. The Pokemon is front and center, after all. But it’s a character who appears just behind Ditto that has some fans feeling hopeful that Gen 10 will bring us a new Pokemon many have been yearning to see for years.

Pokemon Theory Gives Fans Fresh Hope for New Eeveelutions in Winds and Waves

Image courtesy of Game Freak

Officially, only 3 new Pokemon have been confirmed for Pokemon Winds and Waves. The new trio of starters was revealed alongside the official game announcement back in February. Aside from Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua, we’ve seen only previously released Pokemon in Gen 10 footage, along with some new costumed Pikachu. Fans have also speculated that variants from Pokopia, specifically DJ Rotom aka Stereo Rotom, could appear in Winds and Waves, as well. But now, a new theory has emerged thanks to that strange-looking new character at the center of the Wonder Voyage poster.

Since the poster was revealed, many fans have been focused on the series’ apparent pivot towards stories that tie into the mobile games. Images in the poster suggest we could see storylines related to Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sleep, and perhaps even Pokemon Unite. But a few Pokemon content creators and leaker accounts have shared claims that the girl behind Ditto in the poster is related to a new Gen 10 Pokemon that will debut in the Pokemon Horizons anime.

This new character of the anime will be connected to a new Gen 10 Pokémon that will debut in the anime. pic.twitter.com/9pdykUt8R6 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 17, 2026

Seeing new Pokemon appear in the anime before their debut games certainly isn’t unheard of. Ho-Oh showed up in the first episode of the anime, for instance, but wasn’t a part of the games until the release of Pokemon Gold and Silver. Ash also lost to a Blaziken in the anime before the Pokemon made its debut in Gen 3. So this theory certainly could be plausible. Of course, Pokemon fans have been quick to make the leap to once again predicting a new Eeveelution from this image.

Several comments in response to the teaser claim bring up a new Eeveelution. “It’s the flying Eeveelution,” says one Twitter user, bringing back one of the most popular theories for a future Eeveelution typing. We haven’t had a new Eeveelution since Sylveon’s debut in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013, despite several types still not being represented by the Pokemon’s evolution line. Many so-called “leaks” of new Eeveelution concepts have appeared over the years, including a Flying-type evolution that fans hope will become reality one day. The new character’s hair does look similar in shape to Eevee’s ears, and one of the games literally has “wind” in its name, so I can certainly see where you’d make that connection.

That said, the character design doesn’t immediately say “Flying-type trainer” in my opinion. Personally, given the pink and purple hair, I think it’s more likely she will be Ditto’s trainer, or even a Ditto in disguise herself. But as a fellow Eevee fan, I can’t blame anyone for staying hopeful that a new form will be introduced eventually.

What do you think about this new character’s possible ties to a Gen 10 Pokemon reveal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!