New Pokémon Winds and Waves Report Comes With Disappointing Update

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves Nintendo Switch 2 report has bad news for Pokémon fans desperate for the upcoming Game Freak release. It’s been a little over a month since the announcement of the pair of mainline Pokémon games for the Switch 2. And at the announcement, fans of the long-running RPG series got some bad news, which is that the games won’t be released in 2026, but will be saved for 2027. And not only will they be releasing in 2027, but presumably deep into the year during the holiday season window, if previous core installments are any indicator. In the meantime, Pokémon fans are anticipating seeing and hearing more about Pokémon Winds and Waves this year; however, while this is a reasonable expectation, it’s apparently a misguided one.

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More than one well-known Pokémon insider has relayed word that there won’t be any more news on the next core installments in 2026 at all. These insiders include BallGuy and someone who leaked multiple details about the games before their reveal, including their starters.

2026 Is Going to Be a Long Year for Pokemon Fans

Unfortunately, while it is being definitively reported that Pokémon Winds and Waves for Nintendo Switch 2 will not resurface until next year, there is no word on when in 2027. February 27, Pokémon Day, which is when the games were announced and revealed, seems likely if Game Freak and Nintendo are going to wait all the way until next year. And if there is no danger of a delay, this is potentially when the games will get a release date as well.

That said, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt because it is not official. Further, even if this intel is accurate, it is also subject to change. While there isn’t a strong likelihood of this happening, Game Freak and Nintendo could change their plans and move marketing forward, again, assuming all of this is accurate in the first place and a 2026 re-reveal isn’t already in the pipeline.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo has commented on these new emerging reports. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, Centro Leaks.