Pokemon: Horizons Shares First Preview For Next Arc

The days of Ash Ketchum leading the charge in Pokemon’s anime series have ended, with Liko and Roy acting as the show’s protagonists in Pokemon: Horizons. Throughout the anime adaptation’s history, whether it be led by Ketchum or the new trainers on the block, the series has routinely based its adventures on games that were released as a part of Nintendo’s roster. Now, with one arc about to end, another is right around the corner as Horizons has shared a first look at what is next for the dynamic duo’s next major storyline. For those expecting an arc based on a Nintendo entry, you might be surprised at what’s next.

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The next arc of Pokemon: Horizons has been titled “Wonder Voyage” with the next leg in Roy and Liko’s story set to begin on May 22nd. Previously, the pair were struggling at Blueberry Academy, while both the Rising Volt Tacklers and the Explorers were butting heads. At present, Pokemon: Horizons is running toward the conclusion of the “Rising Hope” arc, which has mostly focused on the Tackler as they attempt to clear their name and finally bring down the villainous group that has given Team Rocket a run for its money. While there are many mysteries currently surrounding the Wonder Voyage, new art has been released that not only confirms Liko and Roy’s return but highlights a bigger focus on Ditto.

Pokemon’s Anime Meets Pokopia?

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The latest Pokémon game released on the Nintendo Switch 2 is Pokémon Pokopia, an entry that places players in the role of a Ditto who is taking on the role of a human in the digital landscape. Released earlier this year, the game focuses on a world where players build their environment while employing the talents of nearby pocket monsters. Considering that this world is a very different one from that of Liko and Roy’s, it makes sense that it would be difficult to drop the trainers into this environment, though the anime adaptation appears to be adjusting things accordingly. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed what role Ditto will play, but considering the strange pocket monster is front and center in the preview, we expect it will play a significant part in the lives of the anime stars.

While Pokémon: Horizons releases its episodes weekly in Japan, pocket monster fans in the West have had to wait a little longer for the continuing adventures of Ash Ketchum’s successors. Routinely, episode batches are released on Netflix with Pokémon: Horizons Season Three – Rising Hope Part 2 being the latest example. Arriving last March, the third part of the third season has yet to receive a release date, but with the story arc about to end to give way to Wonder Voyage, we might learn of its North American arrival sooner rather than later.

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