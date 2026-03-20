Pokemon Winds and Waves Can Fix One of Scarlet & Violet’s Worst Choices

The Pokemon series has always occupied a unique space when it transitions from generation to generation. Often, Game Freak introduces fresh mechanics while refining what previous games did. At the same time, it removes or downgrades features established by previous games. So, while the franchise continues to make bold changes, it feels like it can’t stop taking steps backward, and no game proved this more than Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. This mistake is something Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have to fix.

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Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are some of the most ambitious Pokemon games, and the big changes have mostly landed successfully. But one of the most baffling changes was the decision to limit players’ freedom and customization options when it came to outfits. Fitting the school theme, players could really only select from four options, a significant downgrade compared to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, as well as the recently released Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Being exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 should allow Pokemon Winds and Waves to give fans the best customization yet, but it cannot repeat Generation 9’s mistake.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Limited Player Expression

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Customization has become a major part of the Pokemon experience over the past several generations. Beginning with Pokemon X and Y, players could change hairstyles, clothing, and accessories to create a trainer that felt unique. This feature continued to expand in Pokemon Sun and Moon and reached a high point in Pokemon Sword and Shield, where players had a wide selection of outfits to mix and match.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that freedom was significantly reduced. The focus on a school setting meant that players were limited to uniform variations tied to the academy theme. While there were seasonal versions of these uniforms, the overall selection was incredibly restrictive. While the reason Game Freak went in this direction makes sense, it ultimately takes away from players’ creative expression.

This change had a larger impact than it might seem at first. Customization is not just about appearance. It is about identity within the game world. When players invest dozens of hours exploring a region, they want their character to reflect their personality. By limiting clothing options, Scarlet and Violet reduced one of the simplest ways players connect with their journey and characters. It may seem minor, but for players like me, this is a significant aspect of Pokemon.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Has a Clear Opportunity

Image courtesy of Game Freak

If Pokemon Winds and Waves aims to build on what Scarlet and Violet started, improving customization should be a priority. The foundation already exists, as seen by previous games. The open world design encourages exploration, and that sense of discovery can be enhanced by rewarding players with new clothing options, accessories, and styles. One of my favorite parts about Generation 7 and Generation 8 was changing my outfit according to the environment I was in.

There is also a clear example to follow. Pokemon Sword and Shield demonstrated how effective a robust customization system can be. Shops across the region offered a variety of clothing, allowing players to constantly update their look. This created an additional layer of progression that complemented the core gameplay loop. Pokemon Winds and Waves can take this a step further by making even more regional outfits available.

Pokemon Legends Z-A has already signaled a return to deeper customization. In fact, it is the best system Game Freak has implemented yet. Going backward would be a crime and totally destroy the sense of player expression that the series has generated. Character customization has always been one of my favorite aspects of gaming, and while Pokemon has really only dipped its toe in this area, I have enjoyed the experiences Game Freak has offered when available.

Restoring Freedom to the Player

Image courtesy of Game Freak

At its core, the issue with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was not just technical performance or graphical limitations. It was the feeling that certain aspects of player freedom had been reduced. The open world design promised more control than ever, yet customization had been completely downgraded, and this was one of the most disappointing aspects of the game for me.

A new entry like Pokemon Winds and Waves has the chance to correct that imbalance. By expanding clothing options, hairstyles, and accessories, the game can give players back the ability to define their own journey. Even small additions such as color customization or layered outfits could make a significant difference. Modern players expect personalization in their games, especially with character customization.

For a franchise as personal as Pokemon, this connection matters. Improving customization is not just about adding more options. It is about respecting how players engage with the game, especially when embodying an avatar. Pokemon Winds and Waves has an opportunity to learn from the past and deliver a more complete experience. If it succeeds, it could turn one of Scarlet and Violet’s biggest criticisms into one of its greatest improvements.

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