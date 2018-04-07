Far Cry 5 Glitch Gets Dark … Literally

Far Cry 5 is out now and players are loving traversing the fictional area of Hope County, Montana. The latest installment in the Ubisoft franchise continues to receive rave reviews for its incredible narrative, intriguing characters, and engaging gameplay. But … just like other games, it’s not exempt from its fair share of bugs and glitches and though there was a patch to “fix” it, the latest discovery continues to pose a problem.

Within the game, there is a day/night cycle for total immersion. The alternating environments allow players to have a sense of time, and in turn urgency, when fighting against crazed cultists. The latest bug, however, takes that timetable away completely and plunges players into what seems like eternal darkness.

The latest patch, seen at the bottom of the article, was said to fix the issue but players are still reporting on the every growing forums that they are still stuck playing the game at night. Ubsioft even responded in the thread stating that they were aware of the issue, but doesn’t look like a successful fix has been applied as of yet.

Suggested tips so far to see the light of day again:

Join a co-op session

Fight a boss

Reloading doesn’t seem to work at all, nor does fast traveling. You can see the full forum post here to lend your own experience.

The latest patch is now live for PC, with a release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players arriving on April 9th. To check out what’s new in the world of Far Cry 5, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Ubisoft:

Stability & Performance

Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks

Additional quality bug fixes

Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase

Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor bugs

COOP and Online

Improved COOP connectivity

Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks

Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted

Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

Improved map download efficiency

Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues

Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low

Improved PVP matchmaking

Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

PC Patch Only: