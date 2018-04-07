Far Cry 5 Glitch Gets Dark … Literally

Far Cry 5 is out now and players are loving traversing the fictional area of Hope County, Montana. The latest installment in the Ubisoft franchise continues to receive rave reviews for its incredible narrative, intriguing characters, and engaging gameplay. But … just like other games, it’s not exempt from its fair share of bugs and glitches and though there was a patch to “fix” it, the latest discovery continues to pose a problem.
Within the game, there is a day/night cycle for total immersion. The alternating environments allow players to have a sense of time, and in turn urgency, when fighting against crazed cultists. The latest bug, however, takes that timetable away completely and plunges players into what seems like eternal darkness.
The latest patch, seen at the bottom of the article, was said to fix the issue but players are still reporting on the every growing forums that they are still stuck playing the game at night. Ubsioft even responded in the thread stating that they were aware of the issue, but doesn’t look like a successful fix has been applied as of yet.
Suggested tips so far to see the light of day again:
- Join a co-op session
- Fight a boss
Reloading doesn’t seem to work at all, nor does fast traveling. You can see the full forum post here to lend your own experience.
The latest patch is now live for PC, with a release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players arriving on April 9th. To check out what’s new in the world of Far Cry 5, check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Ubisoft:
Stability & Performance
- Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
- Additional quality bug fixes
- Fixed low occurrence save corruption
Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI
- Fixed low repro AI issues
Design & Mission Progression
- Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
- Fixed minor bugs
Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor bugs
COOP and Online
- Improved COOP connectivity
- Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks
- Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
- Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.
Far Cry Arcade
- Improved map download efficiency
- Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
- Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
- Improved PVP matchmaking
- Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues
Map Editor
- Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes
PC Patch Only:
- Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading