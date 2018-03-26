Far Cry 5’s Launch Trailer Introduces You To Hope County

Ubisoft has been hyping up its forthcoming Far Cry 5 over the past few days, including a fun America-themed trailer that is sure to get you in the mood to fight a doomsday cult. But if for some reason that trailer didn’t do the trick, this latest one should.

The publisher has released a new launch trailer that gives you the lowdown of what’s happening in Hope County, and how you’re pretty much the last hope against Eden’s Gate, a vicious cult run by the merciless Joseph Seed. Over the course of the game, you’ll recruit other townsfolk to help you, along with some animal-based help, like your loyal dog Boomer and a gigantic bear by the name of Cheezburger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the trailer takes a more serious tone than most of the ones we’ve seen, it puts the game’s unsettling theme into focus, as you’ll have to deal with a number of unfavorable, angry cult members as you attempt to liberate Hope County however you can.

The game features a sheriff who explains that you’re the driver behind “the resistance,” which hopes to push back against the cult. But he also explains the three regions that you’ll need to go through before you challenge Joseph. These include his sibling Jacob Seed, who runs the local militia; John Seed, a self-proclaimed Baptist who converts people using whatever methods he can utilize; and Faith Seed, who uses all sorts of traps to keep her enemies from fleeing, and even hypnotizes them into doing ugly things.

Then you get reintroduced to Joseph, and how far he’s willing to go to go to keep control of the county and everyone in it.

We then see bits and pieces of gameplay, ranging from ATV riding to shooting enemies down from the sky, either with a biplane or a helicopter. And that’s just the beginning, as the game provides ample opportunity to wreak havoc and push back against the Seed family.

We’ll be posting our full review of the game later this week. But, for now, enjoy the wild trailer above, and prepare yourself for a not-so-usual trip into the heartland of America.

Far Cry 5 releases tomorrow for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.